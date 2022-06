TOPPENISH — A search started Tuesday morning for a Yakama man who last contacted his family April 26. Relatives and friends of Gerald Wyena gathered at Pioneer Park, on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue, to launch efforts to find him. Wyena told his mother April 26 that he was walking in Toppenish. The father of four usually keeps in regular contact with his family, so the passage of a month with no contact is worrisome.

TOPPENISH, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO