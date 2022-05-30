ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown on Celtics defying the odds to win Game 7 on road against Heat: ‘We’ve been responding to adversity all season’

By Brian Robb
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Celtics have had more than their fair share of challenges all year long but none came tougher than trying to win a Game 7 on an opposing team’s home floor. The Celtics franchise had not pulled off that feat in 48 years entering Sunday’s matchup in Miami as Boston played...

www.masslive.com

NBC Sports

Tatum fires back at doubters in postgame embrace with Brown

Jayson Tatum has kept receipts from early in the Boston Celtics' 2021-22 season. The C's rough patch sparked some debate about whether Tatum and Jaylen Brown could co-exist on the team going forward. As silly as that sounds now that they've led Boston to its first NBA Finals since 2010, it was a real talking point for a couple of months earlier in the campaign. Tatum addressed the commentary during a press conference early in January, just before the Celtics began to wreak havoc on the league.
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka delivered great message to Celtics after Game 7

Ime Udoka’s first season as the head coach of the Boston Celtics will be considered a success no matter what happens in the NBA Finals, but he does not view it that way. Udoka delivered a very clear message after Boston defeated the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. He told his team that the Celtics organization does not hang banners for conference titles.
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why Marcus Smart holds the key to Celtics winning Banner 18

The book is out on the Celtics, and it's by no means surprising: double team Jayson Tatum, blitz Jaylen Brown, and make someone else beat you. That someone else, as often as not, is Marcus Smart. And how he reacts with the ball in his hands and open shots in front of him may very well decide the 2022 NBA Finals.
Hoops Rumors

Nets defer Sixers' first-round pick until 2023

The Nets have deferred the first-round picked owed to them by the Sixers until 2023, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). June 1 was the deadline for Brooklyn to inform the NBA of its decision, Wojarowski notes. Philadelphia confirmed the news that it will control the No. 23...
CBS Boston

Confident Celtics fan already has "2022 World Champions" tattoo

BOSTON – Celtics fans are riding high as the team heads to the NBA Finals this week after fighting off the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday. But perhaps no one is more confident than Jack Bienvenue.In March, the high school senior from Cape Cod said he had a vision during math class."I just got a feeling that this was a team of destiny," the 18-year-old said.Bienvenue decided to go out and get a replica championship banner tattooed on his arm that says "Boston Celtics 2022 World Champions." "It's real. It doesn't come off," Bienvenue said. "I saw potential in them. So I thought why not go all out? The rest is history."The Celtics and Warriors tip off the NBA Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. Though the Celtics still need four more wins, Bienvenue remains upbeat about his investment. "I kept the confidence, kept the good vibes going. That's what you've got to do. Once you lose hope, it's over," Bienvenue said. And if things don't work out for the Celtics, Bienvenue joked during an Instagram post that there's always laser surgery.
CBS Boston

Belichick offers up scouting report on Celtics: "Fun to watch"

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals, providing Boston sports fans with their 19th opportunity since 2001 to root for the home team in the championship round in the big four sports. It's been quite a run -- and then some -- for sports fans in the region.Of course, the main driver of that run has been the football team in Foxboro, with Bill Belichick's Patriots kicking off the stretch with a stunning Super Bowl victory in 2001, the first of nine Super Bowl appearances over the past two decades.Along the way, a certain level of camaraderie...
Yardbarker

Danny Ainge praises Brad Stevens for Kemba Walker trade

The Boston Celtics making their triumphant return to the NBA Finals this year could not have been accomplished if not for one key trade. Mind you, this is a group that had made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before – only to fall short. Not this season. Recently,...
CBS Boston

Pastrnak asks Krejci if he's coming back to Boston

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins could use some help at center. Fans have been wondering if David Krejci might be able to provide that help, basically since the longtime Bruin decided to head back to his native Czech Republic last summer.Now, intrepid reporter David Pastrnak is asking the tough questions to his former teammate.Fresh off their bronze medal showing at the IIHF World Championship, the Czech teammates were walking around Prague when Pastrnak asked the question that so many Bruins fans want answered: Will Krejci come back to the Bruins next season?Krejci was put on the spot ... and decided...
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

