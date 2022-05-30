Jaylen Brown on Celtics defying the odds to win Game 7 on road against Heat: ‘We’ve been responding to adversity all season’

BOSTON – Celtics fans are riding high as the team heads to the NBA Finals this week after fighting off the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday. But perhaps no one is more confident than Jack Bienvenue.In March, the high school senior from Cape Cod said he had a vision during math class."I just got a feeling that this was a team of destiny," the 18-year-old said.Bienvenue decided to go out and get a replica championship banner tattooed on his arm that says "Boston Celtics 2022 World Champions." "It's real. It doesn't come off," Bienvenue said. "I saw potential in them. So I thought why not go all out? The rest is history."The Celtics and Warriors tip off the NBA Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. Though the Celtics still need four more wins, Bienvenue remains upbeat about his investment. "I kept the confidence, kept the good vibes going. That's what you've got to do. Once you lose hope, it's over," Bienvenue said. And if things don't work out for the Celtics, Bienvenue joked during an Instagram post that there's always laser surgery.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO