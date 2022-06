Mayor Justin Nickels and Alderwoman Darian Kaderabek will be hosting a Meet and Greet at the Manitowoc Senior Center on Tuesday, May 31st from 6-7 p.m. This event provides an opportunity for anyone to attend and bring any questions you may have and meet Alderwoman Kaderabek and the Mayor, if you haven't done so already!

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO