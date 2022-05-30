ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscope for Monday, 5/30/22 by Christopher Renstrom

By Christopher Renstrom
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You must choose between liking the life you live and living the life you like. This should be a matter of personal preference and not others' expectations. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A New Moon in Gemini quickens the pace of a...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: May 29 to June 4, 2022

This week begins with a major jolt of energy as action-oriented Mars meets rabble rouser Jupiter in Aries. Found in the charts of firebrands like Susan Sarandon, Emily Ratajowski and Fiona Apple, Mars conjunct Jupiter is an aspect for taking leaps of courage, throwing it all up against the wall just to see what sticks.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For June 2022

Aries – Throughout the rest of Gemini season, you are going to be swamped with responsibilities. You will be running here and there without having much of a chance to rest. Then, when Cancer season starts on June 21, you’re going to act like more of a homebody than usual. You’re not going to feel as spontaneous and outgoing as you normally do – but that will actually be a good thing. It will give you the opportunity to rest and recharge. It will allow you to slow down a little and enjoy the quiet moments.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aries#Taurus#Libra#Scorpio
StyleCaster

Leo, Your June Horoscope Is Brimming With “Main-Character” Energy

Click here to read the full article. Put your best foot forward, Leo. Your Leo June 2022 horoscope is here and it says you’re on the verge of a major breakthrough in your career! In fact, you might already be noticing that things are becoming easier to control, because on June 3, Mercury retrograde will come to an end. As Mercury turns the train around in your 10th house of ambition, you’re reconnecting with what motivates you and setting your sights much higher than before. As Venus joins forces with Uranus in your 10th house of public image on June 11,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is A Rollercoaster Ride, So Strap Yourselves In

Click here to read the full article. Set your inner child free, because here comes the sun! Despite where you reside in the world, the summertime is always a reason to look on the bright side of things (and your summer 2022 horoscopes prove it). Warm and beaming with life, this vivacious season is symbolic of celebration, fertility and nourishment, at least when looking at it from a spiritual standpoint. Astrologically, the summer solstice—happening on June 21 at 5:14 a.m. ET—marks the beginning of Cancer season in the northern hemisphere. There are no coincidences in astrology; the fact that the...
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Leo: July 23-Aug 22

This Gemini Season is particularly intense for you, Leo, as it calls forth both a fiery, hungry spirit and a more serious, dedicated energy, aware of life’s hardships and limitations. These impulses herald a summer of growth and maturation, which would be great to get a good jump on. Just don’t let this process make you too heavyhearted or self-involved! Your friends, community, and experience of the broader social world at large can help soften and clarify this strong, fiery self that’s metamorphosing. You might rely upon this bigger, human perspective to help you progress smoothly and gracefully. Although it might require some extra humility, taking yourself less seriously can be a superpower. A lighthearted approach can be extraordinarily efficient and effective. It might be paradoxical, but consider that relying on a bigger, greater power than your own is your path to individual fullness.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Challenges, But Also Opportunities

Click here to read the full article. Be kind to yourself, because your weekly horoscope for May 9 through May 15 is testing your will to succeed. Alas, we the collective now find ourselves in the thick of things. Retrograde season is nigh — or rather, now. Almost two weeks ago, Pluto (planet of transformation) in Capricorn went retrograde. On Tuesday, Mercury (planet of communication) follows the lead of the planet of transformation and begins its own retrograde motion. Fortunately, Mercury ‘s Rx period is not nearly as long as Pluto’s. However, being in the sign of Gemini, Mercury’s sign...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your June Horoscope Says You May Be Crushing On Someone New

Click here to read the full article. Your relationships have endured so many shakeups, but they’re about to endure even more (albeit, in a good way). Your Scorpio June 2022 horoscope begins with a major planetary shift when Mercury retrograde comes to a close on June 3. As Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, you’re finally getting a sense of where your relationships are headed next. You may even be putting a conflict with someone to rest or bidding farewell to that ex you had a temporary dalliance with! However, once Venus joins forces with Uranus in your...
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

Weekly Horoscope For May 23-29, 2022 From The AstroTwins

Mars and Venus are on the move this week, activating our ambition and deepening our romantic relationships. Here's your horoscope, from The AstroTwins. As this double-dose of warrior energy permeates the collective psyche from Tuesday, March 24 until July 5, the feisty red planet demands that we choose a “side” and stand up for what we know is right. A word to the wise: Find a physical outlet for blowing off steam, because egos and tempers could rage out of control. On a personal level, Mars in Aries wakes you up and gets you psyched to take initiative. Embrace the competitive spirit! Just remember that the real goal is simply to be the best version of yourself.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Embracing A Deeper Kind Of Love

Click here to read the full article. Summer has arrived, Aquarius! And although you may feel like partying until dawn, your Aquarius summer 2022 horoscope says there is still unfinished business that needs to be sorted out. As the sun shifts into sensitive Cancer on June 21, it brings emphasis to practical matters that are more mundane, such as your physical wellness and daily work routine. More importantly, this is an opportunity for you to practice more self-care and prioritize your mental health. However, on a more entertaining note, lady Venus will enter fellow air sign Gemini the following day, adorning...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Take Some Time Off

Click here to read the full article. You’ve been dealing with dilemma after dilemma on the home front, Aquarius. Luckily, your Aquarius June 2022 horoscope begins with some *extremely* good news—on June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally reach the end of its journey, stationing direct in your private and personal fourth house. You may regain to feel a warmer welcome behind closed doors and a desire to take some well-deserved PTO (or at least a few mental health health days). However, on June 11, you may be left with one final surprise as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your fourth...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your June Horoscope Says Your Creative Instincts Are On Point

Click here to read the full article. Have you been feeling bored with your life lately? If so, you can blame it on Mercury retrograde, which has been zapping the life out of your creative fifth house. Luckily, your Capricorn June 2022 horoscope says you’re starting to get the ball rolling! On June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end, allowing you to embrace inspiration and turn it into artistic output. You’re about to reconnect with what makes you feel *alive*. In fact, when Venus joins forces with Uranus in your playful fifth house on June 11, you might...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of May 28, 2022. “Reality is not simply there; it does not simply exist,” claimed author Paul Celan. “It must be sought out and won.” I think that is excellent advice for you right now. But what does it mean in practical terms? How can you seek out and win reality? My first suggestion is to put your personal stamp on every situation you encounter. Do something subtle or strong to make each event serve your specific interests and goals. My second suggestion is to discern the illusions that other people are projecting and avoid buying into those misunderstandings. My third suggestion is to act as if it’s always possible to make life richer, more vivid, and more meaningful. And then figure out how to do that.
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Your daily horoscope Tuesday May 31, 2022

To understand the world you must first understand yourself. There's so much more to your story than your Sun-sign. A full horoscope reading based on your birth details will give you the whole picture... and may just change your life. Download yours now!. It's easy to get involved in arguments...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aries, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Give Your Heart What It Wants

Click here to read the full article. You’re feeling a stronger sense of belonging this month and your Aries June 2022 horoscope proves it! After all, Mercury retrograde comes to an end on June 3, giving you a better understanding of the type of foundation you’re trying to build. As Mercury stations direct in your second house of cash flow, you may feel ready to start setting financial goals and building toward a standard you’ve set for yourself. However, by June 11, you may experience some financial turbulence as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your money-making second house. Although this...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy