GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s something advocates are calling a “dire situation in South Carolina: lack of funding for mental health resources. Local organizers are currently preparing for the launch of a 9-8-8 hotline, and say the money to help it succeed is running out fast. They add that dialing 9-8-8 will be just like calling 9-1-1., except it is designed for those experiencing mental health emergencies, like thoughts of self harm.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO