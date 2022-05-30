ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Manchester United Loanee James Garner Shared His Championship Trophy On His Social Media

Yesterday, Manchester United Loanee James Garner won his Championship Play-Off with Nottingham Forest after beating Sheffield United in the penalty shootout.

The new manager Erik Ten Hag is claimed to be keen on the services of the Midfielder who was on a loan in Nottingham Forest to gain more minutes on professional football.

The 21-year-old has had a great year in the Tricky Trees since his arrival in August 2021, becoming a player of importance for the new Premier League side.

The Birkenhead born has participated in 49 games for Nottingham Forest, scoring 4 goals and helping his team with 10 assists in all competitions.

On Sunday, the number 37 posted a picture on Instagram after winning the promotion for the Forest side.

Author Verdict:

Hopefully, James Garner could be of great contribution for Manchester United the next campaign as Erik Ten Hag wants him back at the Old Trafford side for pre-season. He might have something to show us.

