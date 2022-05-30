ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum Named Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP

By Bobby Krivitsky
 2 days ago

Yes, the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award was likely going to the best player on the winning team. But when Max Strus' three drew iron, Al Horford secured the rebound, and the final seconds ticked off the clock in Game 7, sending the Celtics to the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum had the best case for the newly created honor.

Horford, a steadying force for Boston throughout this series and its entire playoff run, would've been a worthy recipient. But Tatum generating a team-high 26 points, also grabbing ten rebounds and dishing out six assists, plus registering a pair of blocks, left no doubt he would win this award.

After the Celtics punched their ticket to the NBA Finals , Jayson Tatum said of winning the Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP: "It's an honor. It still doesn't even seem real right now. I'm just extremely happy and grateful for all of this.

"Regardless of how long I've been in the league, I'm not too far removed from when I was in high school and when I was dreaming about moments like this. I still feel like a kid at some times. That I'm really truly living out my dream. I thank God everyday to be in this position to be able to do that.

"To be the first person to win this award, obviously, (named) after Larry Bird, it hasn't sunken in yet. But I'm going to take it home and show Deuce tomorrow and enjoy it."

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

