Vermont State

Vermont City Marathon results for Sunday, May 29th

WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 4,500 runners, 800 volunteers, and hundreds of spectators took...

www.wcax.com

WCAX

Rolling Thunder rides across Vermont for vets

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Memorial Day Weekend saw the return of a traveling tribute. The Vermont Thunder Inc. members rode through the state Sunday, leaving from Sharon and making their way through several towns on to Enosburgh. This motorcycle group started in 1992 and they say they are the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont State Parks open for the season

A garage is damaged after an overnight fire in Milton. A Brattleboro home is destroyed in a weekend fire. WCAX talks with Marine Corps Veteran and Northern Vermont University Associate Dean Thom Anderson. Rolling Thunder rides across Vermont for vets. Updated: 7 hours ago. This Memorial Day Weekend saw the...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Emerging Ag Leader discusses future of farming

A black bear wandered into Albany, climbed a tree several blocks from the state Capitol and rested on branches about 30 feet up Tuesday before workers tranquilized the animal and prepared to return it to the woods. A man is in the hospital with stab wounds after police were told...
BENNINGTON, VT
Vermont State
WCAX

Vermont high school student breaks tightrope world record

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s official, a Vermont high school student breaks a world record. A few weeks ago, Ariana Wunderle, a Bellows Falls student attempted the longest tightrope walk in high heels -- four-inch heels to be exact. It’s now official. the Guinness World Records says that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Monday Weathercast

There’s a tasty snack that’s “oat of this world” in the town of Glover. Whether it’s on a front porch, or at a memorial service, people across the country and here at home are remembering the fallen through music. Burlington basks in return of marathon...
GLOVER, VT
WCAX

Memorial Day weighs heavy for Vt. Gold Star dad

Whether it’s on a front porch, or at a memorial service, people across the country and here at home are remembering the fallen through music. After a multi-year hiatus, the return of the Vermont City Marathon Saturday brought thousands of people to the Queen City. Pandemic, low-pay driving forces...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. communities honor fallen through song

There’s a tasty snack that’s “oat of this world” in the town of Glover. After a multi-year hiatus, the return of the Vermont City Marathon Saturday brought thousands of people to the Queen City. Pandemic, low-pay driving forces behind Vt. Statehouse exodus. Updated: 5 hours ago.
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Vermont (Two More Nearby)

The 2 Best Aquariums in Vermont (Two More Nearby) Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State because it is simply covered in forests. That isn’t the only ecosystem to explore in Vermont, though. It has many rivers and more than 800 lakes. This leaves a whole realm of underwater life to study in the two top aquariums in the state.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Century 21 MRC in St Albans welcomes three new agents

Century 21 MRC(link is external) in St Albans recently welcomed new agents Armand Chevrier Jr, Rob Cioffi and Kayce Connelly to its team. Chevrier began his real estate career in 2004 as owner and manager of Chevrier Real Estate in the Lake Champlain Islands. In 2010, he joined Century 21 Jack Associates in St Albans. At Century 21 MRC, Chevrier will service residential, multifamily, commercial and agricultural real estate in the Franklin, Orleans and Lamoille County areas. A former ASE master automotive technician, he still enjoys tinkering on early-model cars.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
WMUR.com

Three new COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire over holiday weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced three new COVID-19 deaths over the holiday weekend. The total number of people who died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 2,537. According to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, 90 people in the hospital tested positive for COVID-19,...
WCAX

Recreational tree climber offering cat rescue services

A look at several Vermont bills signed into law Tuesday. Lawmakers highlight past two years of accomplishments. Reflecting on a legislative biennium like none we’ve seen before. Vermont high school student breaks world record. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont high school student breaks world record. Attempted break-in, police find...
VERMONT STATE
miltonindependent.com

Free take home COVID-19 tests are available to order in Vermont

Vermonters, and all Americans, are eligible to order eight free at-home COVID-19 tests at COVID.gov/tests. Those registering will be required to fill out their first name, last name and shipping address. If they want shipping updates they will also have to enter their email. Those who need to order over...
VERMONT STATE
Dartmouth

Ticked off! Regional rise in tick activity spurs precaution, research

Recent studies indicate that the insect’s seasonal pervasiveness and geographic dispersion are both increasing. Tick prevalence and tick-borne diseases are becoming a growing concern in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Health and Human Services researcher Marco Notarangelo. Recent analyses by the New Hampshire HHS also indicate that ticks have been “expanding in distribution” throughout the state and in other parts of New England.
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
WCAX

UVM offering free courses to Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is using $1 million in state funding to offer free courses to Vermonters. Those classes focus on growing sectors that need workers. This is the second year of the program. UVM says previous funds got results, with businesses expanding and people furthering their careers.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Colchester breaks ground on affordable housing

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Wednesday hosted HUD officials at the groundbreaking of a new Colchester affordable housing project. The Stuart Avenue Apartments on Severance Road in Colchester will be a four-story complex with 36 units of mixed-income rental units, six of them earmarked for homeless Vermonters. State...
COLCHESTER, VT
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included George's Coney Island as the top choice for Massachusetts. "George's Coney Island is known for its traditional hot...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

