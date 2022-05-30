Vermont City Marathon results for Sunday, May 29th

Century 21 MRC(link is external) in St Albans recently welcomed new agents Armand Chevrier Jr, Rob Cioffi and Kayce Connelly to its team. Chevrier began his real estate career in 2004 as owner and manager of Chevrier Real Estate in the Lake Champlain Islands. In 2010, he joined Century 21 Jack Associates in St Albans. At Century 21 MRC, Chevrier will service residential, multifamily, commercial and agricultural real estate in the Franklin, Orleans and Lamoille County areas. A former ASE master automotive technician, he still enjoys tinkering on early-model cars.
