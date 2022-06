FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- World No Tobacco Day is being recognized nationwide to highlight the dangers of tobacco use in our country. “Tobacco use remains a major problem across the state of North Dakota and across our country. Tobacco use is actually still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in North Dakota and the United States, so just in North Dakota we have around 1,000 adults that die each year from their own smoking related illnesses,” Fargo Cass Public Health Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Annabel Dufailt said.

