Colorado City, CO

Territory Days celebrates 47 years

By Andy Koen
By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
Crowds flocked to Old Colorado City again Sunday as the 47th Annual Territory Days continued. The three-day event celebrates Old Colorado City's history as the territorial capital of Colorado.

The festival features a craft fair, live music, food vendors, games, and activities. Organizer Jim Wear said the event is the largest street festival of its kind in Colorado.

"We have 25 bands playing on four different stages, tons of entertainment, fun for the kids, a free shuttle from Coronado High School," Wear said. "So, it's not too difficult to figure out why this event is so popular and continues on every year and has since the 1970s."

The festival had to be canceled in 2020, and 2021 because of public health restrictions on large gatherings in response to the COVID pandemic.

The event will continue on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

