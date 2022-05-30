ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Joy Bus Diner in Phoenix serves up food for a good cause

By Irene Snyder
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Serving up breakfast with a smile. The Joy Bus in Phoenix is known for its friendly atmosphere and good food. Jack Mitchell comes by here every week. "The help themselves are great. They call you by your first name," he...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 5

Related
Axios Phoenix

7 sandwiches we love in metro Phoenix

Sandwiches are no longer limited to a monotonous lunchtime staple. We've scoured the Valley for sandwiches that can hold their own — day or night.1. Alla Parmigiana, CiboCibo is best known for its artisanal pizzas (for good reason), but it's this eggplant parmesan sandwich on saltimbocca bread that keeps us coming back.Get it for lunch only at the downtown Phoenix restaurant.Jessica's tip: Start with the arancini.2. Buffalo Chicken, Worth TakeawayWorkers at this adorable sandwich shop will tell you it's the Crispy Chicken sandwich that keeps them in business, but Jessica respectfully insists it's the Buffalo Chicken — topped with gobs...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 must-try rooftop bars in Phoenix

Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still bearable at any of these three rooftop destinations.1. Floor 13Details: This stunning rooftop atop the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Phoenix converts into a private event space. Food and drink: Try the spicy meatballs and fresh mozzarella with a signature cocktail or beer. Address: 15 E. Monroe St. Photo: Andrea Morris/@apis.photography2. Don Woods' Say WhenDetails: Located in Rise Uptown Hotel, Say When combines the atmosphere of the late '60s and early '70s with views of the Phoenix skyline and Camelback Mountain. Food and drink: We recommend stopping by for happy hour, daily from 4-6pm. Grab an $11 specialty highball and $3 off all food. Address: 400 W. Camelback Rd.3. Sotol Modern Cocktail KitchenDetails: The first rooftop bar opened in downtown Gilbert, Sotol is locally owned with a menu that focuses on the highlights of the State of Arizona and Sonoran Desert.  Go when: You want to go out for a romantic dinner or for an intimate hangout with friends. Address: 313 N. Gilbert Rd. Ste. 301 Photo: courtesy of Sotol Modern Cocktail Kitchen
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants are Now Closed

Each month, new restaurants open across metro Phoenix. But that also means, sadly, that some must go. Multiple spots to grab a cup of coffee halted their espresso machines this month. A downtown Phoenix hangout known for its drag brunches and welcoming atmosphere shuttered after more than a decade in business. And normally, if a gas station or convenience store closes, it doesn't make the news. But one fan-favorite movie set is no longer serving PolarPops in Tempe.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Restaurants
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Volunteers#Good Cause#Cancer#Food Drink#Joy Bus Diner#Phoenix Serving
sunset.com

This Arizona Courtyard Will Make You Want to Spend All Day Outside

Grant Almquist lives in a landmark. His bungalow is part of a compound known as Casa Blanca, which was built by the Kellogg family in the ’30s in Paradise Valley, Arizona, and later turned into a resort in 1958. It just so happens that Almquist’s casita was once the pool cabana, while neighbors live in the former library, restaurant, and gift shop.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

What to do if someone is suffering from heat-related illness

As the weather warms up, it's important to pay attention to your body and know the warning signs of a heat-related illness. In Arizona, we have seen firsthand just how dangerous the rising temperatures can be. From the dozens of mountain rescues every year, to those experiencing homelessness who say just because the sun goes down, it doesn't mean it's cool enough to sleep outside.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AZFamily

Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend

Violette's Bakery Cafe is a slice of Parisian life in downtown Clarkdale. "I have French relatives, French DNA," owner Amber Godina said. "I thought it would be cool to learn the authentic ways to do things." Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Build-to-rent homes are growing in popularity around the country.
CLARKDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Hotboxed at the Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival

It seems more "cloud chasing" transpired at the Legends Event Center in north Phoenix 11 days ago than "clout chasing" — when many metro Phoenix residents shared a unique and intimate experience with famous musicians performing on stage. Together, they all got high. It was at the Phoenix Cannabis...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Short-distance mobility vehicle company opens flagship store in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A company that designs and sells short-distance mobility vehicles last week announced the opening of its first flagship store in Phoenix. WHILL opened on May 21 at 4525 N. 24th Street, allowing customers to test-drive the products in person on a custom-built track that includes pavers, grass, gravel, bumps and curbs.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Colorado teen died after Phoenix hotel drowning

The teen, identified as 13-year-old Darryl Blackman, was in Phoenix for a football tournament, was in a hotel pool with others when he went underwater. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia spoke with one of the victim's friends, who recounted their efforts to pull Darryl out of the pool.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man accused of setting abandoned restaurant on fire

PHOENIX - A man suspected of setting an abandoned Phoenix restaurant on fire is now under arrest. The fire sparked at a building near 10th Street and Indian School Road on May 28, and firefighters were able to extinguish it at the entryway before it spread. Police say witnesses confronted...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

40 Goats, 200 Chickens Killed In Raging Farm Fire | Maricopa County

05.28.2022 | 4:00 PM | MARICOPA COUNTY – Fire crews from the cities of Phoenix, Avondale, and Town of Tolleson responded to reports of a structure fire near 67th Avenue and Freemont Road in Laveen Village around 4:00 PM Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival crews found a fully involved barn fire with animals trapped and flames extending throughout a residential/ranch property. Fire crews quickly balanced the assignment to a working fire and worked the fire from a defensive posture due to heavy fire activity. Stronger than normal wind complicated firefighting efforts as wind driven flames consumed a large portion of the property and threatened multiple residential structures. Once the flames were brought under control firefighters discovered an estimated 40 goats and 200 chickens deceased on scene. No injuries to residents or fire crews have been reported at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

'Build-to-rent' communities grow traction in Arizona

Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend. Boaters at Lake Powell during the holiday weekend caught sight of a giant rockslide. Mila Carter shared video with Arizona’s Family of the huge slab of rock that came crashing down into the water on Memorial Day. Updated:...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy