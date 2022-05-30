Joy Bus Diner in Phoenix serves up food for a good cause

Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still bearable at any of these three rooftop destinations.1. Floor 13Details: This stunning rooftop atop the Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Phoenix converts into a private event space. Food and drink: Try the spicy meatballs and fresh mozzarella with a signature cocktail or beer. Address: 15 E. Monroe St. Photo: Andrea Morris/@apis.photography2. Don Woods' Say WhenDetails: Located in Rise Uptown Hotel, Say When combines the atmosphere of the late '60s and early '70s with views of the Phoenix skyline and Camelback Mountain. Food and drink: We recommend stopping by for happy hour, daily from 4-6pm. Grab an $11 specialty highball and $3 off all food. Address: 400 W. Camelback Rd.3. Sotol Modern Cocktail KitchenDetails: The first rooftop bar opened in downtown Gilbert, Sotol is locally owned with a menu that focuses on the highlights of the State of Arizona and Sonoran Desert. Go when: You want to go out for a romantic dinner or for an intimate hangout with friends. Address: 313 N. Gilbert Rd. Ste. 301 Photo: courtesy of Sotol Modern Cocktail Kitchen

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO