LEANguini is a new noodle that is lower in carbs and calories, while higher in protein and fiber compared to classic noodles - truly earning its name. This light and tasty noodle was created to expand menu options for Noodles' health-conscious guests – it holds the same delightful flavor and texture of a traditional noodle but with added health benefits. I'm talking 56% fewer net carbs, 30% fewer total carbs, and 44% higher protein.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO