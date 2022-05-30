Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel, arrest crew members -Tasnim

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 106,500 litres of smuggled fuel and arrested nine crew members, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

"On the orders of the Qeshm Prosecutor, the officers of the marine base, while identifying a vessel carrying 106,500 litres of smuggled fuel, started the process of seizing it," said the chief justice of Hormozgan province.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighbouring states and by sea to Gulf Arab countries.

It has frequently seized boats it says are being used for smuggling oil in the Gulf.

