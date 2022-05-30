ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros visit A’s in matchup of teams who avoided sweeps

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKb3n_0fuVRAbU00

Both the Houston Astros and host Oakland Athletics will carry some momentum into Monday when they square off in the opening game of a three-game American League West series.

The Astros will send left-hander Framber Valdez (4-2, 2.83 ERA) to the mound to start the series, while Oakland will counter with right-hander Paul Blackburn (5-0, 1.70).

The Astros head south to Oakland after a 2-1 win in Seattle on Sunday that allowed them to salvage the finale of a three-game series against the Mariners.

Houston’s Yordan Alvarez singled home Aledmys Diaz with the game-winning RBI in the eighth. The Astros were 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position in the series before Alvarez’s go-ahead single.

“Yordan’s hit was big because coming through in that situation has been eluding us lately,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said afterward.

The Astros also got a solo home run from Jeremy Pena but had only six hits, two by Alvarez.

Houston got a spectacular start from Luis Garcia, who didn’t allow a baserunner until the fifth inning. Rafael Montero earned the win for Houston after striking out two with runners on second and third in the seventh.

Ryan Pressly walked two and allowed a single to load the bases in the ninth but coaxed a 5-4-3 double-play groundout to allow the Astros to escape.

Houston scored just three runs in the series with the Mariners, only five runs in the last four games and 13 runs over its past six games, three of them wins.

Valdez has never defeated the Athletics, going 0-2 in six appearances (four starts) with a 4.08 ERA.

The Astros were without outfielder Kyle Tucker on Sunday after he left Saturday’s loss with what the team is calling discomfort in his left foot. Baker said the club is awaiting the results of Tucker’s MRI and that he is day to day.

Oakland also managed to avoid a sweep on Sunday, coming from down 4-0 to beat visiting Texas 6-5 and win the finale of a four-game series. Jed Lowrie’s single in the ninth plated Cristian Pache with winning run after the Athletics scored twice in the eighth to go ahead.

Oakland closer Dany Jimenez backed into the victory after he allowed Texas to tie the game in the top of the ninth on a wild pitch. It marked the first blown save for Jimenez in 11 chances.

The Athletics’ comeback produced just their third win in their past nine games. Oakland won despite going 3-for-20 with men in scoring position and leaving 16 runners on base.

In the series, the A’s were 5-for-45 with runners in scoring position. The Rangers helped out Sunday by committing five errors.

Blackburn is also 0-2 in his career versus Houston. His ERA is 13.50 — his highest against any team — in four appearances, three of them starts. In his last start, on Wednesday in Seattle, Oakland prevailed 4-2.

Blackburn shut out the Mariners on one hit over his 5 1/3 innings, although he walked five, hit a batter and struck out just two. In his first eight starts, Blackburn walked seven batters and hit none.

“Five walks is obviously unacceptable, but on the flip side of that, I only allowed one hit,” Blackburn said afterward. “My stuff was playing well. I was able to create soft contact and keep them from advancing runners.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Kody Clemens hitless in MLB debut, Tigers split with Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Oakland, CA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to face off against two friendly faces with Angels

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM. The Bombers will feature lefty Jordan Montgomery on the mound, hosting a 3.30 ERA this season with a 1.06 WHIP. On the other side, the angels will trot out Noah Syndergaard, former flamethrower for the New York Mets.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Mets host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

LINE: Mets -188, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals. New York has gone 16-8 in home games and 32-17 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

0-4 loss sees Twins split doubleheader with Tigers

After scoring eight runs in the first game of a doubleheader, the Minnesota Twins didn't leave anything for the nightcap, falling to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Tuesday night. The Twins couldn't get anything going against Tigers rookie Joey Wentz, who allowed one hit and struck out four batters over four innings before exiting with a strained left shoulder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#A#The Houston Astros#Oakland Athletics#American League West
Yardbarker

Rangers Surge to .500 With Victory over Tampa Bay

The Texas Rangers finished their magnificent May with a 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. The Rangers, after a 7-14 April, finished off May with a 17-10 record, which is the third-best month of any team in the American League. With the victory, the Rangers moved to .500 (24-24), which is the latest in the season they've been .500 since they were 74-74 on Sept. 12, 2019.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy