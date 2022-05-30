ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tigers welcome Twins for opener of five-game series

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnuWE_0fuVQYeJ00

Beau Brieske is still searching for his first major league victory. He believes he’s given his opponents an advantage, and that by correcting the problem, he’s bound to have some success.

The Detroit Tigers’ rookie right-hander will start the opener of a five-game home series against Minnesota on Monday.

When he faced the Twins in Minneapolis on Tuesday, he required 90 pitches to get through four innings. Though he allowed only two runs, he believes Minnesota had some inside information on him.

Opponents have noticed that his hand movement in his glove as he goes to grip a breaking ball is different than when he grips a fastball.

“That’s been my biggest issue,” he told the Detroit News. “I have subconsciously been tipping pitches. I wasn’t aware of it in the minor leagues. I guess they don’t have as much access to video or advance guys whose actual job is to find little differences like that. There were signs they knew what was coming, and I think that’s led to the high pitch counts early in games. I was throwing good pitches and they were either (taking) them or they were able to foul them off.”

Brieske is 0-4 with a 5.04 ERA in six starts. Tuesday’s appearance was the first time he didn’t go at least five innings.

“I’m definitely not using it as an excuse, because that’s part of the game,” he said. “It’s part of the growth. It’s just another level of, yeah, they are more talented up here, but also their baseball IQ and everything that comes with it is so advanced.”

Brieske will be opposed by Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.54), who held the Tigers to one run on five hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings on Wednesday. Bundy is 0-2 with a 4.08 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against Detroit.

The Twins won’t have their top prospect for the series. Called up from Triple-A on Sunday, Royce Lewis crashed into the wall while playing center field in Minnesota’s 7-3 win over Kansas City. Lewis was forced to exit the game with a bone bruise in his right knee.

“He got jarred pretty good. … goes back to the wall, takes away an extra base hit, makes a really nice play, crashes in there,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said.

“You’re not going to run out there every time a guy hits the wall, but if he stays down, not getting up, then you do. He did eventually make it up to his feet, but his upper body hit, his shoulder hit, his head hit, but he did feel some knee pain. That’s where we sit right now,” Baldelli said.

With a doubleheader coming up on Tuesday, the Twins are in a bind.

“It’s really hard to have players on the roster that cannot play on Tuesday,” Baldelli said. “That’s a very difficult thing for us right now and for all teams that are dealing with this type of schedule.”

The injury-ravaged Tigers have a couple of new concerns. Miguel Cabrera missed Sunday’s 2-1 win over Cleveland with back soreness, though the team is hopeful he can return on Monday. Robbie Grossman, who was the DH in place of Cabrera, exited after one at-bat due to neck spasms.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Longest Home Run Of MLB Season Hit On Monday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez basically just hit a ball out of the atmosphere. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of the second, Sanchez blasted an inside pitch to the upper decks in out in right field. The home run measures in at 496 feet. That's...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous manager fired by Mexican League team

Mickey Callaway landed a job with a Mexican League team after he was banned from Major League Baseball for more than a year, but the gig did not last very long. Callaway was fired as manager of Acereros de Monclova on Monday. The team hired him to manage their winter league development program last October, and Callaway led them to a championship. He was later retained to manage the club’s summer league team, but he did not enjoy the same success. Acereros has a record of 16-17 this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Spun

Vikings Are Working Out Veteran Free Agent Today

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Royce Lewis
Field Level Media

Tigers Add Roger Clemens’ Son, Kody

Utility man Kody Clemens was added to the Detroit Tigers’ roster on Monday before the matinee with the Minnesota Twins. Clemens, 26, plays several positions in the infield and outfield. He is the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens. The Detroit News reported Kody Clemens was...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#The Detroit Tigers#The Detroit News#Brieske
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
NBA
The Spun

Chicago Cubs Infielder Suffered Freak Injury During Workout

A Chicago Cubs infielder is heading to the injured list because of a freak injury. Cubs infielder Jonathan Villar is being placed on the 10-day injured list. Villar was using an exercise band when it snapped and smacked his face. He reportedly requires extensive dental work, as a result. "Villar...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

0-4 loss sees Twins split doubleheader with Tigers

After scoring eight runs in the first game of a doubleheader, the Minnesota Twins didn't leave anything for the nightcap, falling to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Tuesday night. The Twins couldn't get anything going against Tigers rookie Joey Wentz, who allowed one hit and struck out four batters over four innings before exiting with a strained left shoulder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Twins vs. Tigers Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, May 31 (Look for Smeltzer to Continue Silencing Bad Teams)

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers are back in action Tuesday to continue a five-game series at Comerica Park with a doubleheader. The Twins entered this extended series as the best team in the AL Central and five games in front of the Chicago White Sox. And while I think the Twins are the worst first-place team in the league, they continue to win games at a high rate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy