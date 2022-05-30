ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, IL

Recipient Announced for 2022 ACHS Baseball Scholarship

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the recipient for the inaugural year of the 2022 ACHS Baseball Scholarship. Hayden Siebert...

www.effinghamradio.com

Effingham Radio

Margaret Ann Wood, 88

Margaret Ann Wood, 88, of Flora, passed away at 6:20 pm, Monday, May 30, 2022 while residing at Flora Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Margaret was born January 10, 1934 – the first child to Raymond “Elby” and Ruby A. (Stanfield) Pierson. On July 19, 1954 she...
FLORA, IL
Effingham Radio

Patricia “Pat” Eileen (Wall) Purcell, 74

Patricia “Pat” Eileen (Wall) Purcell, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Patricia was born on April 15, 1948, in Windsor, the daughter of Clinton Everett and Catherine Rita (Kearney) Wall. She was a 1966 graduate of Windsor High School. Pat married the love of her life, Charles Raymond Purcell on January 1, 1994, and they were blessed with 25 years of marriage before his passing on April 15, 2019. Pat earned her associate degree from Lake College in 1991; her Bachelor of Science in Recreation Administration from Eastern Illinois University in 1994; became a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist in 1995 and completed her Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Illinois in Springfield in 1997. Through the years she was a Mary Kay associate, worked at JCPenney, Meis, Elder-Beerman, Hinsdale Hospital, numerous nursing homes in the area, Charleston Transitional Facility, CCAR and enjoyed being a paraprofessional and substitute teacher in various schools in the area but above all she treasured being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker doting on her loved ones. Pat was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Garrett Baldridge Post 725 in Windsor, Jr Women’s Club and United Methodist Stephen Ministry. Pat was a giver of her time, she loved to help others. She enjoyed boating on Lake Shelbyville, YMCA water aerobics, attending events at the Little Theater in Sullivan, spending time with her children and grandchildren and cheering them on at all their games.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Former Riverbend broadcaster, teacher dies Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Funeral services are pending for founding WBGZ stockholder Mike Dreith, formerly of Bethalto, according to the radio station. Dreith, 65, currently was mayor of Fairfield about two hours southeast of Bethalto. He reportedly collapsed at his family cabin in Fairfield on Saturday and died a short time later.
BETHALTO, IL
Effingham Radio

Barbara J. “Barbie” Sechrest, 68

Barbara J. “Barbie” Sechrest, 68 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Sara Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. A reception will immediately follow until 3:00 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center, formerly the Effingham Knights of Columbus Hall.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Lyda Doris Greenwood, 89

Lyda Doris Greenwood, 89, of Effingham, IL, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Alestle

Meijer coming to Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon will soon be getting a Meijer, a store that includes groceries, electronics and a pharmacy. Students at SIUE have many thoughts on the matter. Molly Linder, senior in psychology from Canton, Illinois, said she imagines a new store in the area would take business away from places like Walmart and Target. She said she doesn’t think it would hurt these other businesses enough to matter and it might end up being a good thing for customers in the area.
GLEN CARBON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Columbia Knocks Off Champs To Head To State Final Four

The Columbia Eagles have advanced to their first state semifinal since 2007 and avenged last year’s sectional championship loss to rival Freeburg winning 15-8 to eliminate the defending 2a state champions at Itchy Jones Stadium in the SIU Super Sectional. It took awhile for Dom Voegele to settle in...
COLUMBIA, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Business Creates 9/11 Memorial

A Springfield business has played a role in bringing a 9/11 memorial to life. Concrete Living and Engraving constructed the stone monument which also includes a 50-pound piece of original steel from the Twin Towers in New York City. Owner Bill Wikoff has vacationed in Mountain Home, Arkansas for years, so when that community decided to erect a memorial in one of its city parks, officials there turned to Wikoff to complete the job. It includes six-foot replicas of the Towers and also represents the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Our Town Westville: Saying goodbye to the high school principal

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – It was finals week when we visited the Westville High School Principal. So, there weren’t many students walking the halls, but inside Guy Goodloves’ office he was working hard. Packing up decades worth of memories and achievements in Our Town Westville. Guy Goodlove, it’s a name almost everyone in Westville would […]
WESTVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Telegraph

Illinois 3 corridor generates $16B, supports 220,000 jobs

ST. LOUIS - The 60-mile stretch of Illinois 3 between Godfrey and Waterloo generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. According to the study, the corridor is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

New Study Reveals Illinois Route 3 Near St. Louis Area Is Positioned As Nationally Significant Heavy Industrial Corridor

ST. LOUIS - A 60-mile stretch of Illinois (IL) Route 3 generates $16 billion in annual business revenue and supports 221,881 direct and indirect jobs, according to a new economic impact study commissioned by the St. Louis Regional Freightway. The Route 3 corridor in southwestern Illinois is parallel to St. Louis, Missouri along the Mississippi River and Interstate 255, and goes from Waterloo, Illinois, in the south to Godfrey Illinois, to the north. It is gaining recognition as a premiere heavy industry and warehousing corridor with distinct advantages over other areas around the country, such as the percentage of the direct jobs in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing that greatly eclipse the regional and national averages for jobs in those sectors.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Lucille Fern Eckelberry, 78

Ms. Lucille Fern Eckelberry, 78, of Fairfield and formerly of Flora, passed away at 7:27 am, Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Brookstone Assisted Living in Fairfield. Lucille was born on January 9, 1944, in Olney, the daughter of Lester and Phoebe Anna (Loudermilk) Osborn. She worked mostly in the Flora area, as a home health provider for Addus Healthcare. Fern, as she was referred to by many of her family and friends, loved to grow flowers. She always had many plants around her house and later in her apartment. She was a crafter, loving to sew and crochet. Lucille was an avid dog lover, and she had a passion for donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to help fight childhood cancers. She had been attending the Xenia Community Church in Xenia when she could.
FLORA, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Big M Strawberry Patch

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Strawberry season at the Big M Berry Patch southwest of Taylorville means hundreds of people filling quart containers of strawberries thanks to the hospitality of Mel Repscher and his family. “We started back in 1985 with just about two acres of strawberries,” Repscher said. “And we’ve increased it a little bit […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Fan schedule for Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series

MADISON, Ill. – The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is this week. It will take place from June 3 through June 5 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Legend Richard Petty is even coming. Click here for more information. Below is the full schedule for fans. 2022 NASCAR WEEKEND FAN SCHEDULE: Tuesday, May […]
MADISON, IL
Effingham Radio

Dieterich Holds Memorial Day Ceremony

Dieterich, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Village of Dieterich held a Memorial Day Ceremony today. The ceremony was held at 10:00am at the Dieterich Community Veterans Memorial. Mayor Brad Hardiek was the master of ceremony for the event and it featured guest speaker, Dr Leroy Tucker. American Legion Post #628 began the...
DIETERICH, IL

