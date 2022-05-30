Sunday Conversation: Petal Softball Wins 6A State Championship
Petal High School softball made history with its first MHSAA State Title in program history.
The program started in 2000.
Sports Zone 12's David Edelstein sat down with the Panthers to discuss many stories of the magic run.
