Former Maryland Attorney General and current Democratic candidate for governor Doug Gansler released a detailed plan to address surging crime in the state at a news conference in Baltimore yesterday. Called "Safe Maryland," the 21-point plan provides a framework for Gansler's stated goal of "bringing crime down and justice up." The City of Baltimore is the state's most crime-afflicted jurisdiction, but the plan would also bring policies and resources to bear in the suburban counties around D.C. "Carjackings and other crimes are on the rise in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties," the plan's introduction notes.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO