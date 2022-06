(Goldsboro, PA) -- A Dauphin County man has been identified as the person found dead in the Susquehanna River on Memorial Day. The York County Coroner says 61-year-old Craig Sellers was found unresponsive near the Goldsboro Marina in York County. Investigators also now believe he may have been on a boat across the river earlier in the day and they'd like to speak with anyone who might have knowledge of that. Sellers was spotted by passing boaters, who attempted to resuscitate him, but the coroner says he died shortly before 6:00 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO