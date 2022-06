My Hero Academia's official spin-off prequel manga series has come to an end after six long years, and with it the final chapter of the series established how Koichi Haimawari will be moving forward into his official pro hero future! The penultimate chapter of the long running spin-off series came to an end with the promise that Koichi somehow had found himself a proper pro hero after all of the vigilante work he had been doing in the Naruhata area. But with his final battle there causing more damage than ever, it did make fans question how the series would end it all for the young hero.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO