PHOENIX - A driver who hit a Phoenix fire truck before crashing into a tree on May 31 died at the hospital, police said. Phoenix Police say the incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road when the fire truck was responding to a call with its lights and sirens on. The truck was heading south on 35th Avenue when investigators say a car next to it tried to pass. That car hit the fire truck before crashing into a tree.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO