Yes, life is hectic, and things pile up quickly. We all have jobs, children, family, bills, obligations, and the list goes on and on. I recently had a truly odd conversation about serving in our community, which struck a nerve. I don’t think that the person who was asking the question realized how offended I was, and before I said something I would regret, I stopped and thought about it from her perspective. Why do you waste your time serving without pay? Why spend your entire Saturday working for kids who won’t even probably remember you tomorrow? The questions were interesting, thought-provoking, and, dare I say, bold. It got me thinking.

