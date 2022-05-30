ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sports Roundup for Memorial Day, 5/30

 2 days ago

High School Baseball Sectionals resume around the area on this Memorial Day. At the Princeton 3-A Sectional, 12-13 Vincennes Lincoln takes on 5-18 Pike Central. Game time is noon. and you can hear...

wzdm.com

North Knox Falls to Linton in Sectional Semi-Final

North Knox gave up two home runs in the first inning– including one to lead off the game- led the Linton Miners to an 11-0, six-inning victory over the North Knox Warriors. The Miners’ Nathan Frady tossed a three-hitter, and the Miner offense backed him up with big innings in the first, fourth, and sixth. Kale Jones took the loss for the Warriors.
LINTON, IN
wevv.com

Reitz Memorial High School student-athlete honored with statewide award

An Evansville high schooler is one of four Indiana student athletes being recognized through a statewide award. Evansville resident and Reitz Memorial High School student Dominic Norman has been announced as a recipient of a 2022 Thomas A. Brady MD Comeback Scholarship Award. The award is presented by Forté Orthopedic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Season in review: Rob Phinisee

In the final three games of former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee’s career with the Hoosiers, in which he played a combined 42 minutes in two NCAA tournament games plus the team’s appearance in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, the senior went scoreless, having attempted just seven shots in the three appearances. It was, unfortunately for Phinisee, Indiana and fans of the program, arguably a representative end to an Indiana career that was filled with promise but never reached the consistency or expected heights for the No. 135 recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, largely outside of two memorable game-winners against in-state foes.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wzdm.com

Kenneth Roberson, 67, Washington

Kenneth Lee Roberson, 67, of Washington passed away suddenly on Monday, May 30th, 2022. He loved camping and fishing. He married the love of his wife and best friend, Harriett, in 1977. He loved spending time with his 6 grandchildren, listening to music and playing with his companion dog, Missy May. He was a Trucker for many, many years and took his final voyage.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

$5 a gallon on the horizon in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ten years ago, Americans filled up their tanks on an average of $3.70 a gallon around the nation. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere locally that sells gas for under $4. Some residents around the Tri-State are pinching pennies as the cost for a single gallon of gas approaches $5. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

Rendezvous Brings Tens of Thousands to French Commons

Tens of thousands made their way back to Vincennes over the Memorial Day weekend for the Vincennes Rendezvous. Great weather helped the annual festival continue its recovery from Covid pandemic-related conditions over the last couple of years. Mark Hill is with the Rendezvous-presenting group the Spirit of Vincennes. Hill says...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Veronica West, 90, Vincennes

Veronica E. West, 90, passed away on May 27, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her family. Veronica was born on March 8, 1932 in Vincennes and she was the daughter of Aloysius A. and Bertha (Speth) Yochum. Veronica married Lawrence West on October 31, 1953 and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2018.
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Road closures coming to Evansville this week

Memorial Day week is upon us and with it comes road construction that may affect your travels this week. Altstadt Plumbing will be closing Buchanan Road between N. St. Joseph Avenue and the entrance to Mesker Park Zoo for installation of a new manhole. Construction will begin Tuesday, May 31 and it will continue until Thursday, June 2.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

HELP Coming to Vincennes Later This Month

The City of Vincennes has been named as a statewide HELP location. The HELP program has grown out of the former Indiana Stellar Communities designation. HELP stands for the Hoosiers Enduring Legacy Program. Jamie Dugan will become Vincennes Community Coordinator on June 13th. Dugan is being praised for her grant-writing...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous takes place

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Spirit of Vincennes hosted its 45th annual Vincennes Rendezvous on Sunday. The weekend event took place in the French Commons in Vincennes. The event featured multiple Revolutionary War Reenactments and several vendors were on site selling items from that era. Organizers of the event said that they were pleased to by […]
VINCENNES, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Military banners program expands to more towns

COATESVILLE, Ind. — A local program to honor military veterans and active service members in their home towns is expanding to new parts of central Indiana and beyond. Rhonda Beck serves as Service for Veterans Committee chair for the Wa-Pe-Ke-Way Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She is the driving […]
COATESVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wzdm.com

GSH “Leapfrogs” to “A” Grade

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes has been given an “A” grade in patient safety from the Leapfrog Hospital Society. The group’s grade recognizes GSH’s protection of patients from harm and error. The Leapfrog grade is based on hospital prevention of errors and harms to patients. Grades...
VINCENNES, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Wife of Indiana City Founder Buried Under a Parking Lot

A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
MyWabashValley.com

Antique tractors parade through Carlisle

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Antique tractors paraded through Carlisle on Monday. The event featured about 25 antique tractors. The idea for the parade actually came about a couple of years ago when local resident Peggy Lovelady put a flag on her tractor and rode it around town. Her tractor broke down and neighbors stepped in to help.
CARLISLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Don Mattingly’s Son Arrested

Evansville 9-1-1 started getting calls about a possible drunk driver about 4:40pm Monday. The witnesses reported an SUV hit the median on the Lloyd near the Main Street exit which caused a flat tire but the driver didn’t stop. He finally stopped at a car dealership and appeared very...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wlds.com

Overton To Be Sentenced June 9 in Connection to Jackson Murder in Indiana

The second person connected to a murder of a Jacksonville man outside of Indianapolis, Indiana has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to his death. Morgan County, Indiana Chief Prosecutor Steve Sonnega said in e-mail communication this morning that 26 year old Britney D. Overton of Indianapolis has pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to the 2019 murder of Alex D. Jackson, formerly of Jacksonville.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Scales Lake Beach In Boonville, IN Announces 2022 Opening Date

You don't have to take a road trip to the ocean to enjoy the beach. All you have to do is head to Boonville, Indiana to enjoy Scales Lake Park's Beach. Scales Lake Park in Boonville is an awesome place to spend the summer. You can go camping, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, bike on the trails, check out the petting zoo, and more. I've been going there my whole life, and one of the coolest things about Scales Lake is the lake itself. In particular, the beach.
BOONVILLE, IN

