The Minnesota Twins benefitted from some poor officiating on Tuesday afternoon as a strike call from Hunter Wendelstedt is being called one of the worst of the season. In the fifth inning of Tuesday's game, Devin Smeltzer had a full count against Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Smeltzer's four-seam fastball was below the strike zone, but Wendelstedt called strike three to send a perplexed Haase back to the dugout.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO