Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Completely Off The Rails With Her Latest Beef

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is warning supporters that the government is planning to monitor their eating habits and “zap” them until they eat fake meat grown in a “peach tree dish.”

The extremist lawmaker who once warned the world of “ gazpacho police ” now claims the feds are planning to track bowel movements, too.

“You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” Greene said in a rant from her podcast clipped and posted online by Patriot Takes, a right-wing watchdog group.

“They want to know when you’re eating,” the conspiracy theorist added. “They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.”

And if you’re not eating “peach tree dish” meat, the government ― of which she is a part ― will find a way to “zap” you into compliance.

“You’ll probably get a little zap inside your body and that’s saying ‘No, no. Don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake burger, the fake meat, from Bill Gates,’” Greene said.

Along with tracking the food going in, Greene believes they will be tracking the food as it comes back out, too.

“They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom and if your bowel movements are on time or consistent,” she said. “I mean what else do these people want to know?”

Twitter users didn’t know what to make of the latest wild conspiracy theory from Greene, who has repeatedly espoused antisemitic talking points and earlier this year spoke at a white nationalist event :

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Sondra Johnson
3d ago

Would someone please send the men in white coats for this woman... Just think how embarrassing for planet earth if aliens arrived and thought MTG was a normal human!

Linda
3d ago

she's the last person that should own a gun. She couldn't pass a mental health test. She's a poster child for why we need mental competency tests for gun owners and government offices. Sad people believe the 💩 that flows from her mouth

TruthorConsequences
3d ago

Shouldn't there be a thousand right wing commenter on here by now saying it's fake news and democrats are the devil. It must be hard even on them to claim her as their own.

