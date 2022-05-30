Arrest made in deadly shooting at Odessa apartment complex

ODESSA, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ ) – Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting.

According to a news release, Shemar Harrington, 21, was arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Sunday.

OPD said officers responded to the 4651 Oakwood in reference to shots fired at approximately 1:50 A.M. The Southwest Oaks Apartment Homes is located at that address.

Upon arrival, officers found that a female had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso. The female, identified as 31-year-old Erika Pena, died of her injury at Medical Center Hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators have learned that there was an altercation in the apartment complex.

Anyone with information should call the Odessa Police Department 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crimestoppers 432-333-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.