Economy

Indian shares settle higher on auto, tech rally

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a third straight session on Monday, riding on gains in technology stocks and a surge in automaker Mahindra and Mahindra after strong quarterly earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 1.89% higher at 16,661.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) ended up 1.9% at 55,925.74. Both the indexes added more than 1% on Friday.

The market also benefited from an uptick in the global mood after news that Shanghai will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began two months ago.

Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) rose 6.2% to a record high after it reported a 48% jump in quarterly profit.

This pushed the Nifty auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) up 2% to its highest in three months. Shares of Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) added 3% after the Jaguar Land Rover owner said it could acquire Ford India's plant in Gujarat. read more

Technology stocks (.NIFTYIT) rose for a third session to notch a gain of 3.9%.

Stocks in India's $194-billion IT sector have taken a beating in recent months from growing investor worries about inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of the Ukraine war on client spending. read more

Of the fifty stocks on the Nifty 50, 45 closed higher and all the major sub-indexes settled in positive territory.

Realty stocks (.NIFTYREAL) settled up 4.1% at a three-week high.

The Indian franchise partner of Domino's Pizza (DPZ.N), Jubilant FoodWorks (JUBI.NS), rose 11% to a one-month high after March-quarter results.

Among the few decliners, Nifty component Sun Pharma (SUN.NS) dropped 1.73% after it reported a quarterly loss.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Country
India
Reuters

U.S. economy kicks off second quarter on strong note; rise in inflation slowing

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - (This 27th May story corrects paragraph 14 to say "consumer prices" (not inflation), adds dropped word "since") U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

World stocks mixed, oil prices trade near $120 a barrel

World shares were mixed Tuesday after the European Union agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports by the year’s end, sparking a fresh spike in oil prices. Shares fell in Frankfurt, Paris and Tokyo but rose in London and Shanghai. U.S. futures edged lower ahead of the reopening of trading on Wall Street following Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

NZ central bank removes dividend restrictions on banks

June 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Thursday it will allow registered trading banks to resume paying dividends, lifting the complete restriction it had placed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The central bank also remained cautious of the global economic headwinds and urged...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla delays deliveries of long-range models in U.S.

June 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is delaying U.S. deliveries of certain long-range models by up to a month, its website showed on Wednesday, as the electric-car maker tries to steer itself through supply-chain issues and disruptions in China operations. New orders for Model Y will be delivered between...
BUSINESS
CNBC

European stocks close higher as China relaxes Covid restrictions

LONDON — European stocks closed higher Monday as traders took comfort from loosening Covid restrictions in China while also keeping a wary eye on new inflation figures in the region. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up 0.6%, with tech stocks climbing 2.1% to lead the gains as most...
STOCKS
Reuters

Toyota cuts June output plan again as China lockdowns bite

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Friday cut its global production plan for June for the second time this week and signalled its full-year output estimate could be lowered, highlighting the pain from the supply chain crunch and China lockdown. Global automakers' production has been hit...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

