WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has been busy investigating several shootings that have taken place since Friday and they're hoping that the public can help them solve the cases. Below is a list of the cases with details the WPD has. If you have information about any of them that could be of help, you're asked to please call the WPD detectives at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO