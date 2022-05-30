Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow to halt gas supplies to Netherlands; US will not supply long-range rocket systems to Kyiv

6.46pm BST

The European Union is edging towards a partial ban on Russian oil, as leaders attempt to find a compromise to placate the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, who has been holding up a deal on the latest sanctions against Russia.

Arriving at the leaders’ summit, Orbán said ‘the pipeline solution is not bad’ but insisted his country needed guarantees that it could obtain oil from other sources if there was an ‘accident’ at the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through war-torn Ukraine .

Russia is considering paying Eurobond holders by applying the mechanism it uses to process payments for its gas in roubles , Reuters reports.

The scheme, according to Reuters, would allow Moscow to pay bondholders while bypassing western payment infrastructure. Investors, however, said the move would not enable Russia to avoid a historic default on debt.

The news comes days after the US decided against extending a license that had permitted creditors to receive bond payments while enabling Russia to dodge default.

The Russian, finance minister, Anton Siluanov , said:

As happens with paying for gas in roubles: we are credited with foreign currency, here it is exchanged for roubles on behalf of [the gas buyer], and this is how the payment takes place. The Eurobond settlement mechanism will operate in the same manner, only in the other direction.



According to Reuters, the money would be channelled through Russia’s National Settlement Depository (NSD), which, unlike many Russian financial institutions, is not under western sanctions.

A financial market source told Reuters Russia planned to present the scheme to investors before its next payments, on two bonds, due on 23 June.



The rumours have spanned the gamut: Vladimir Putin is suffering from cancer or Parkinson’s disease, say unconfirmed and unverifiable reports; the Russian leader has survived a coup attempt; or, as some tabloids think, he is already dead and has been replaced by a body double.

Photographs of Putin meeting top aides are inspected in microscopic detail: is he gripping the table in pain during a meeting with the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, in late April? Is his puffy face a sign of steroid use, as the former foreign secretary Lord Owen claimed in March?

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its fourth month, reports suggest that Russia’s leader may be ill. But that may be just wishful thinking for Putin’s many critics, who appear ready to embrace conspiracy theories of divine vengeance or palace coups for his unrelenting assault in Ukraine.

Russian President Putin attends the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via video link in Moscow.

Photograph: SPUTNIK/Reuters

Russia ready to facilitate export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey

In talks with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said Russia was ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports, according to Reuters.

The Kremlin said of Putin’s call with Erdoğan :

During the discussion of the situation in Ukraine, emphasis was placed on ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas and eliminating the mine threat in their waters. Vladimir Putin noted the readiness of the Russian side to facilitate the unhindered sea transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners. This also applies to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.

Putin added, according to Reuters, that if sanctions were lifted, then Russia could “export significant volumes of fertilisers and agricultural products”.

Silos and ports across Ukraine are brimming with more than 20m metric tonnes of grain and corn that has nowhere to go, with Russia blockading the country’s Black Sea coast and the exit routes for Ukraine’s grain.

Ukraine used to export most of its goods through seaports but since Russia invaded the country, it has been forced to export by train or via its small Danube River ports.

As a result, global wheat prices leaped by 20% in March , owing to the direct impact of the war on wheat production, with the world facing a worsening state of food insecurity and malnutrition, at a time when 42 million people were already one step away from famine .

Ukraine is fed up with “special solutions” and separate models for its integration into the European Union, the country’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba , said on Monday, Reuters reports.

After a meeting with France’s foreign minister, Catherine Colonna , in Kyiv, he said:

We need a clear legal affirmation that Ukraine is a part of the European integration project, and such an affirmation would be the granting of candidate status.



Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna (L) attend their press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Foreign Ministry Press Service/EPA

New US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, arrives in Kyiv in symbolic move

The new US ambassador to Ukraine has arrived in Kyiv, the Guardian understands, a symbolic move after the US withdrew all diplomats from the country before the Russian invasion in February.

Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing. Photograph: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

A career diplomat who served as US ambassador to Slovakia until recently, Bridget Brink was nominated by President Joe Biden in late April and confirmed unanimously by the US Senate on 18 May.

The state department has not yet officially announced Brink’s arrival in Kyiv but it was confirmed by her biography page on the US embassy website, which notes that she arrived in the city on 29 May.

Summary

It’s approaching 7pm in Ukraine. Here are some of the latest developments:

EU leaders have failed to agree on a Russian oil import ban before the two-day summit gets underway in Brussels. While the leaders of the 27 countries will agree in principle to an oil embargo, the details of their draft conclusions are yet to be decided.

While the leaders of the 27 countries will agree in principle to an oil embargo, the details of their draft conclusions are yet to be decided. Russia will stop supplying gas to the Netherlands as of tomorro w after the government-backed trader GasTerra refused to pay supplier Gazprom in roubles. About 44% of Dutch energy usage is based on gas, but only about 15% of Dutch gas comes from Russia, according to government figures.

About 44% of Dutch energy usage is based on gas, but only about 15% of Dutch gas comes from Russia, according to government figures. A French journalist, Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, was killed after an evacuation car was hit near the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “I share the pain of the family, relatives and colleagues of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences.”

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “I share the pain of the family, relatives and colleagues of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences.” Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, has described the fighting as “very fierce”. Gaidai has also appeared on national television in Ukraine to say: “Unfortunately we have disappointing news, the enemy is moving into the city.”

The regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, has described the fighting as “very fierce”. Gaidai has also appeared on national television in Ukraine to say: “Unfortunately we have disappointing news, the enemy is moving into the city.” Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces after the three-month siege of the Azovstal steel plant may face the death penalty , AFP reports. At least 1,000 Ukrainian fighters, including members of the Azov battalion, were transferred to Russian-held territory more than a week ago.

, AFP reports. At least 1,000 Ukrainian fighters, including members of the Azov battalion, were transferred to Russian-held territory more than a week ago. The US president, Joe Biden, has said the US will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia. The comments followed reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv.

The comments followed reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv. Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko , who faces treason charges, has been allowed to leave the country to attend a political meeting . Poroshenko, the owner of the Roshen confectionery empire and one of Ukraine’s richest businesspeople, is being investigated for his alleged involvement in financing of Russian-backed separatists in 2014-15.

Russia will cut off gas supplies to the Netherlands on Tuesday, the Dutch-backed trader GasTerra said on Monday after the company refused to pay supplier Gazprom in roubles, in the latest escalation of the energy payments row with the west.



Gazprom Export has demanded that European countries pay for Russian gas supplies in roubles because of sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine . Gazprom had already cut off gas to Finland, Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to comply with the new payment terms.

GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said in a statement that it had “anticipated” Russia’s moves to cut off gas and has bought “elsewhere” some of the 2 billion cubic metres of gas it had expected to receive from Gazprom through October.

Around 44% of Dutch energy usage is based on gas, but only about 15% of Dutch gas comes from Russia, according to government figures. The Dutch government earlier announced the country’s plans to stop using Russian fossil fuels by the end of the year.

European nations are divided over how to respond to Moscow’s demand that all payments for the gas should be made in the local currency. Germany and Italy have reportedly told their companies they could open rouble accounts to keep buying Russian gas without breaching sanctions.

EU leaders fail to agree on Russian oil ban

Despite last-minute negotiations between EU countries, leaders have failed to agree on a Russian oil import ban before the two-day summit gotunder way in Brussels, Reuters reports.

While the leaders of the 27 countries will agree in principle to an oil embargo, the details of their draft conclusions are yet to be decided.

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas said it was realistic to expect an agreement at the EU’s next summit on June 23-24 , according to Reuters.

The draft text, seen by Reuters and which may be revised again, would include a ban on seaborne oil imports, with pipeline oil supplied to landlocked Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic to be sanctioned at some later point.

“There is no compromise for this moment at all,” said Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán , whose country was blocking the latest European sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

According to Reuters, Orbán later added that Hungary would be ready to back a deal if “there are solutions for the Hungarian energy supply security, we haven’t got that now”.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen , who proposed the latest package of sanctions at the start of May, said “we’re not there yet”.

Latvia prime minister Krisjanis Karins said:

We’re getting a little bogged down in all of the details and we’re forgetting the big picture. It’s only money. The Ukrainians are paying with their lives.

The rest of the draft sanctions comprising the EU’s sixth package includes EU loans worth 9bn euros (or £7.67bn), an international fund to rebuild Ukraine after the war, and work to help Ukraine move its grain out of the country and ways to curb rising energy prices.

Russia to stop gas supplies to Netherlands

Russia will stop supplying gas to the Netherlands as of tomorrow after the government-backed trader GasTerra refused to pay supplier Gazprom in roubles, the Guardian’s Pjotr Sauer reports.

More to come...



Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff named as French journalist killed in Ukraine

Earlier , we reported on a French journalist killed after an evacuation car was hit near Sievierodonetsk .

On Twitter, French president Emmanuel Macron said:

Journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. On board a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot.

Macron added: “I share the pain of the family, relatives and colleagues of Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, to whom I send my condolences.”

The newspaper Le Parisien said Leclerc-Imhoff was 32 years old and had worked for the news channel BFMTV for six years.

This morning we reported on two civilian deaths and five civilians wounded by shelling as Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk .

The news of Leclerc-Imhoff’s death comes as France’s new foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, visits Ukraine. On Monday she called for an investigation into his death, Reuters reports.

France demands that a probe is carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama.



In a phone call with Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, on Monday, Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said the country was ready to take on a role in an “observation mechanism” between Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations.



Erdoğan said peace needed to be established as soon as possible and that confidence-building steps needed to be taken, Reuters reports.

Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian forces after the three-month siege of the Azovstal steel plant may face the death penalty , AFP reports a a pro-Moscow separatist official saying on Monday.

At least 1,000 Ukrainian fighters, including members of the Azov battalion, were transferred to Russian-held territory more than a week ago after the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was taken by Russian forces.

The Azov battalion has played a central role in Russia’s justification for its invasion, which was originally launched with the supposed goal of “denazification”. Officials in Kyiv have suggested they could be swapped in a prisoner exchange, but some Russian officials have called for them to face trial or even execution on “terrorism” charges.

“The court will make a decision about them,” said Yuri Sirovatko , the justice minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk people’s republic in eastern Ukraine, according to AFP. He said:

For such crimes we have the highest form of punishment in the DNR – the death penalty. All the prisoners of war are on the territory of the DNR.

A view shows destroyed facilities of Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Sirovatko added there were about 2,300 soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant among them, reports AFP.

The news comes a week after the Guardian reported captured Ukrainian soldiers were being held in “satisfactory” conditions, according to a unit commander’s wife. It was not immediately clear if Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov battalion, had been able to speak freely during their brief call.

If you wanted evidence that finding an EU-wide agreement on a next set of sanctions against Russia was not going to be easy, then the differing lines coming from different leaders in Brussels is all you need to hear.

“We will always find a compromise. There are still talks going on. As long as there are talks, I am hopeful,” Luxembourg’s prime minister, Xavier Bettel , said as he was going into their meeting this afternoon.

However, Reuters reports less encouraging words from Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán . He told reporters that Hungary also needed guarantees that it could purchase oil by sea if Russian oil shipments stopped coming via the Druzhba pipeline.

“What is a problem for us, and why we have to fight today, is that if something happens to the Russian oil coming by pipeline … if there is no oil coming, then we should have the right for purchases by sea,” Orbán said. “This is the guarantee we need.”

Biden says US will not send Ukraine weapons systems that can reach into Russia

The US president, Joe Biden , has said the United States will not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, Reuters reports. The comments followed reports that the Biden administration was preparing to send advanced long-range rocket systems to Kyiv.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said he expected the European Union to reach consensus on an oil embargo against Russia but did not give a time frame for when it may happen.



“Everything I hear sounds like there could be a consensus – and sooner or later there will be,” he told reporters as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels, according to Reuters.

A quick snap from Reuters here that the Danish energy agency has said a cut-off of Russian gas to Denmark would not have any immediate impact on supply in the country. Energy firm Ørsted has warned that Gazprom could halt supply.

Here are some of the latest images from the EU summit, as protesters gather outside of the European Council’s headquarters Monday morning, pleading for a full embargo on Russian oil.

Protest demanding to boycott Russian oil ahead of EU summit in Brussels

Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/EPA

Protest demanding to boycott Russian oil ahead of EU summit in Brussels Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/EPA

Protest demanding to boycott Russian oil ahead of EU summit in Brussels Photograph: Stéphanie Lecocq/EPA

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the first day of a special meeting of the European Council at The European Council Building in Brussels Photograph: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

A French journalist has been killed after an evacuation car was hit near Sievierodonetsk , Luhansk’s regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai , said in a statement issued on Monday.

Earlier we reported on two civilian deaths and five civilians wounded by shelling as Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk .

Adding that the civilian evacuation has stopped, Gaidai said:

Today our armoured evacuation vehicle was going to pick up 10 people from the area and came under enemy fire. Shrapnel from shells pierced the armour of the car, a fatal wound to the neck was received by an accredited French journalist who was making material about the evacuation, a patrol policeman was rescued by a helmet.”

This morning, Gaidai said “heavy battles” were taking place as Russian troops attacked the city with all weapons and air support, and entered its south-eastern and north-eastern areas.

Russia has moved troops and equipment into Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine’s north-eastern region of Sumy, to protect its citizens, Kursk’s governor, Roman Starovoyt , said during a meeting today, Russia’s Interfax reports.

The governor said:

Everything is aimed at ensuring the life and safety of the inhabitants of the region.”

EU struggles to agree on Russia sanctions

Nearly four weeks after the European Commission proposed oil sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine , EU leaders are struggling to see eye to eye.

Ahead of a two-day summit that begins this afternoon, leaders are attempting to clinch a deal, Reuters reports. The proposal for the EU’s sixth round of sanctions against Russia included an import ban on all Russian oil - sea-borne and pipeline, crude oil and refined products.

The oil embargo could cut off one of Russia’s major revenue streams, which helps finance its military action in Ukraine. Around half of Russia’s 4.7 million barrels per day of crude exports go to the EU, according to Reuters.

Protest against Russia in Brussels ahead of EU Leaders’ Summit

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

To go ahead, all 27 member countries must unanimously agree on sanctions. Hungary has said halting Russian oil imports would pummel its economy. Similarly Slovakia and the Czech Republic have expressed concerns, according to Reuters. All three countries, rely on the southern Druzhba pipeline from Russia for oil supplies.

To come to an agreement, leaders on Monday proposed a compromise that would only ban Russian oil brought to the EU by tankers, with a temporary exemption for pipeline deliveries. But some EU leaders warned it weakened the sanctions, Reuters reports.

Here’s what leaders had to say ahead of the summit:

Several hours before the meeting, Estonia’s prime minister Kaja Kallas said “I don’t think we’ll reach an agreement today”. Whereas Bulgaria’s prime minister Kiril Petkov said “I think it will pass with certain derogations”. And French president Emmanuel Macron told reporters that a long-sought-after deal was “getting closer”, AFP reports.

In a field near Odesa, Igor Shumeyko pointed to where a Russian rocket landed near his farmhouse. It blew out the glass from his windows. Three more missiles fell on a neighbouring plot but did not explode. “I was on my land when the invasion started. The Russians think we are slaves. But our guys are going to kick them out,” Shumeyko predicted.

In the meantime, the 42-year-old farmer acknowledged his industry is facing a heap of war-related problems. The biggest is what to do with this season’s crop, currently growing on his 1,000-hectare estate. The wheat is due to be harvested in late June and July. Next come sunflowers in August and September.

Before Russia’s offensive, Shumeyko would load the grain on to a truck. It would be transported 15 miles from his village of Velykyi Dalnyk to Odesa, Ukraine’s biggest commercial port. From there, food products continued their journey by ship across the Black Sea. Ukraine’s grain helped feed an estimated 400 million people. It went to Egypt, Tunisia and beyond.

Since 24 February, however, this maritime traffic has entirely ceased. Russia has blockaded and occupied all of Ukraine’s seaports. It has seized Mariupol and Berdiansk on the Sea of Azov, which is now a de facto Russian lake, and overrun Snake Island, a strategic base, allowing it to control shipping to and from the Dardanelles strait.

Visiting an Orthodox church in the town of Bucha outside the capital Kyiv, where Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians , France’s new foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, told reporters: “This should never have happened. It must never happen again.”

She added that France would do “everything in its power” to restore peace and hopes “legal proceedings are completed as quickly as possible, so that families can see their loved ones laid to rest in proper graves”, AFP reports.

Catherine Colonna reacts as she and Andrii Holovine, priest of the Church of St Andrew Pervozvannoho All Saints, enter the church at the site of a mass grave in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Since Russia’s invasion, Colonna is the highest ranking French official to visit Ukraine. Later, she is poised to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and her counterpart Dmytro Kule ba to discuss Russia’s blockage of Ukrainian ports and global food security.

Germany will remove some of the red tape involved in visa processing , making it easier for critics of the Russian government to relocate to the country.

While it remains difficult to predict the number of individuals this measure will affect, those able to qualify to stay longer include human rights activists, employees of NGOs and civil society groups, and journalists who have taken a stand against the war, Reuters reports.

The change, announced by an interior ministry spokesperson on Monday, will guarantee a longer stay than the existing 90 days permitted under the Schengen tourist visa.

Ukraine’s former president Petro Poroshenko , who faces treason charges, has been allowed to leave the country to attend a political meeting , Reuters reports.

Poroshenko , the owner of the Roshen confectionery empire and one of Ukraine’s richest businesspeople, is being investigated for his alleged involvement in financing of Russian-backed separatists in 2014-15. In January, a Ukrainian judge blocked a prosecutor’s request for his arrest.

The former president has previously denied the allegations and accused the prosecution of acting “ shamefully ”. Prior to Russia’s invasion, he accused his successor, Volodymyr Zelenskiy , who defeated him in 2019, of seeking to discredit him politically to distract from Ukraine’s widespread problems.

Poroshenko is attending a meeting of the European People’s party in Rotterdam, according to Reuters.

Petro Poroshenko, a Ukrainian businessman and politician who served as the fifth president of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019, speaks during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Miguel A Lopes/EPA

Here are some of the latest images that have been sent to us over the newswires from Ukraine .

French foreign minister Catherine Colonna visits the site of a mass grave in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, near Kyiv. Photograph: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Beds for evacuee children are seen at an empty gymnasium of a local school in Sloviansk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters

A child runs along a corridor of an empty school where he and his family take shelter at an underground bunker, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters

Ukrainian artist Gamlet Zinkivskiy works on his new painting, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

A boy holds a Ukrainian flag on a destroyed Russian tank placed as a symbol of war during Kyiv Day celebrations in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Children sheltering in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters

European leaders convening in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday for an EU summit to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia will not decide on imposing a cap on gas prices.

According to Reuters, leaders could mandate the commission to study the issue, the commissioner for economy said.

Speaking to reporters from Rome, Paolo Gentiloni said:

If this is agreed among member states, the commission will act very quickly to analyse this possibility.”



After weeks of conflict, a coroner in the besieged Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has become familiar with the way war mangles bodies, charting the damage caused by shrapnel, cluster bombs and bullets.

Yurii Fenenko , 44, dreaded the day he knew would surely come, when the body of someone he was close to was brought in. But he was not prepared for it to be someone he knew so well.



It was the body of a dear friend and wife of one of my best mates. The car she was driving hit a landmine as she was trying to flee a village where she lived near Chernihiv, which had been occupied by the Russians.



Today so far …

Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. Regional governor Serhiy Gaidai has described the fighting as “very fierce”. Gaidai has also appeared on national television in Ukraine to say “Unfortunately we have disappointing news, the enemy is moving into the city.”

Gaidai has also appeared on national television in Ukraine to say “Unfortunately we have disappointing news, the enemy is moving into the city.” “Some 90% of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised speech last night about the status of Sievierodonetsk .

said in a televised speech last night about the status of . European Union members should be able to reach an agreement on a new sanctions package against Russia , including imposing restrictions on Russian oil imports, during talks being held by officials, according to EU top diplomat Josep Borrell . Zelenskiy is set to address European Union leaders at an emergency summit later today to push for new sanctions against Russia.

, including imposing restrictions on Russian oil imports, during talks being held by officials, according to EU top diplomat . Zelenskiy is set to address European Union leaders at an emergency summit later today to push for new sanctions against Russia. Russia’s ministry of defence has claimed it has killed 320 more Ukrainian fighters overnight , as well as striking a shipbuilding plant and destroying 15 tanks located there. They also claim to have shot down 15 Ukrainian drones overnight.

, as well as striking a shipbuilding plant and destroying 15 tanks located there. They also claim to have shot down 15 Ukrainian drones overnight. There are reports that five people have died after shelling in the centre of Donetsk by the Ukrainian military. Authorities there claim that a school was targeted. There are also reports of a large explosion in Russian-controlled Melitopol , which has been blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs.

by the Ukrainian military. Authorities there claim that a school was targeted. There are also reports of a large explosion in Russian-controlled , which has been blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs. Kirill Stremousov , deputy head of the military-civilian administration that has been imposed on occupied Kherson, has said that grain is being transported from there to Russia.

, deputy head of the military-civilian administration that has been imposed on occupied Kherson, has said that grain is being transported from there to Russia. Russia has likely suffered devastating losses amongst its mid and junior ranking officers in the conflict, according to the UK ministry of defence .

has likely suffered devastating losses amongst its mid and junior ranking officers in the conflict, according to the . The “liberation” of the Donbas was an “unconditional priority” for Moscow , Russia’s foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own. “The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority,” Sergei Lavrov told French TV channel TF1.

, Russia’s foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own. “The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority,” Sergei Lavrov told French TV channel TF1. Lavrov also denied speculation that President Vladimir Putin is ill. Lavrov said that Putin, who will turn 70 in October, appeared in public “every day”.

also denied speculation that President is ill. Lavrov said that Putin, who will turn 70 in October, appeared in public “every day”. French foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna will meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv later today to express France’s solidarity with Ukraine and offer more support for the country.

to express France’s solidarity with Ukraine and offer more support for the country. Yesterday Zelenskiy visited troops in Kharkiv and toured the country’s second-largest city to see damage by Russian forces in the Ukrainian president’s first official appearance outside the Kyiv area since the start of the war.

and toured the country’s second-largest city to see damage by Russian forces in the Ukrainian president’s first official appearance outside the Kyiv area since the start of the war. About 31% of the Kharkiv region’s territory is occupied by Russian forces while 5% has been liberated by Ukrainian defenders, the head of Ukraine’s Kharkiv regional military administration.

while 5% has been liberated by Ukrainian defenders, the head of Ukraine’s Kharkiv regional military administration. Nato is no longer bound by past commitments to hold back from deploying its forces in eastern Europe, the US-led alliance’s deputy secretary general has said. Moscow itself has “voided of any content” the Nato-Russia Founding Act, by attacking Ukraine and halting dialogue with the alliance, Mircea Geoana told Agence France-Presse.

That is it from me, Martin Belam, for now. I will be back later. I am handing you on to Geneva Abdul.

Russia’s RIA Novosti agency is reporting that five people have died after shelling in the centre of Donetsk by the Ukrainian military. They report:

According to the mayor of the city, Aleksey Kulemzin , the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at two schools and a gymnasium, among other things.

On its official Telegram channel, the self-proclaimed Donetsk people’s republic’s territorial defence HQ has told residents:



Take care of yourself and your family, try not to leave the house unnecessarily. Do not leave the shelter during the shelling.

Another post on the channel says:

According to updated information, as a result of the shelling of the AFU in Donetsk, the number of victims increased to 21 people: 5 were killed and 16 were injured. Among the dead is a teenager born in 2009.

The claims have not been independently verified. The Kremlin has described attacks on civilian infrastructure and children’s institutions in Russian-controlled territory as “outrageous”.

Russian forces have repeatedly denied deliberately targeting civilian areas in Ukraine. Ukraine’s prosecutors say they are investigating hundreds of cases of alleged war crimes against the civilian population by Russian troops.

Eurovision song contest winners Kalush Orchestra have auctioned off their trophy to raise money for the Ukrainian army.

The band, whose song Stefania was triumphant in Turin earlier this month, said they raised $900,000 (£713,000) by auctioning off the glass microphone, and a further $370,000 by raffling off the pink bucket hat frontman Oleh Psiuk wore during the performance.

Ukraine’s interior ministry has posted an update to Telegram on demining activities in the Kyiv region. They say:

Sappers of the National Guard continue to demine the territory of Kyiv region, which was liberated from the occupying forces almost two months ago. During this time, the guards sappers found and disposed of about 10,500 explosive devices. However, the work continues, and in some areas there are still a lot of unexploded ordnance and mines that need to be disposed of.

9.10am BST

They killed “up to 320” Ukrainian service personnel in airstrikes.

Russian air defence systems shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Four installations of the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system, 46 weapons and Ukrainian military equipment were destroyed.

An ammunition depot near Novomikhailovka in the self-proclaimed Donetsk people’s republic was destroyed.

An artillery strike on a hangar on the territory of the Okean shipbuilding plant in the city of Nikolaev destroyed more than 15 Ukrainian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

The Russian RIA Novosti news agency is carrying reports of a large explosion in Melitopol , a city in the Zaporizhzhia region that is now occupied by Russia. It quotes Vladimir Rogov, who is a member of the new military council imposed on the region, as saying:

Today, at about 7.40 am, a powerful explosion was heard in the very centre of the city. Windows and walls in the houses were trembling. The city centre was filled with black smoke.

RIA Novosti claim a source in the new local government says that a car exploded, parked near one of the city hall buildings in Melitopol. It is thought that a Ukrainian sabotage group were behind it. Rogov said in a Telegram message about the incident:



Such attacks will not stop as long as the UGIL (Ukrainian state of Ivano-Frankivsk and Lvov) terrorist entity exists. The Zelenskiy regime hates peaceful life in Melitopol and other liberated territories. Demilitarization and Denazification must be carried out to the end in the entire post-Ukrainian space!

The reports of the explosion have not been independently verified.

European Union members should be able to reach an agreement on a new sanctions package against Russia, including imposing restrictions on Russian oil imports, during talks being held by officials, according to EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.

Reuters reports he told broadcaster France Info: “We need to decide unanimously. There were tough talks yesterday afternoon, as well as this morning. I think that this afternoon, we will be able to offer to the heads of the member states an agreement.”

European Union governments failed to reach an agreement on an embargo on Russian oil on Sunday as they seek to prepare an agreement in time for an EU summit on Monday afternoon.



Asked if plans to include a ban to import Russian oil could fail over the resistance from Hungary and other eastern European states, Borrell said: “No, I don’t think so … there will be an agreement in the end.”



A proposal under discussion among EU countries on Sunday evening would ban Russian oil delivered to the EU by sea by the end of the year, but exempt oil delivered by the Russian Druzhba pipeline, which supplies Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.



“We have to take the individual circumstances of everybody into account,” Borrell said, adding that a EU-wide solution should give the three countries which accounted for 7% to 8% of Russian oil imports “more time to adjust.”

This is how Reuters has summed up the latest developments in Ukraine, reporting that Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk . Regional governor Serhiy Gaidai has described the fighting as “very fierce”.

Gaidai has also appeared on national television in Ukraine to say “Unfortunately we have disappointing news, the enemy is moving into the city.”

Incessant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to withdraw has slowed a massive Russian offensive across the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.



“Some 90% of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a televised speech.



“Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupiers ... We do all we can to hold this advance.”



Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the “liberation” of the Donbas, an industrial region which includes Luhansk and Donetsk, was an “unconditional priority” for Moscow.

A series of portraits by the award-winning British photographer Lewis Khan from the Romanian border documents the stories of mothers and children who fled Ukraine as bombs and bullets rained down on their homes. You can see our photo essay here:

Serhiy Haidai , governor of Luhansk, has posted to his social media a further update about the situation in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. He writes:

[Russians] are consolidating on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, the killed Russians are not taken away, the corpse smell filled the regional centre. Two residents were killed, five injured. [Russians] are trying to surround Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, further continue to storm the direction of the “road of life”, to cut it off. Over the past 24 hours, 14 enemy attacks have been fought back, two artillery systems have been destroyed, 11 units of combat armoured equipment and 10 enemy vehicles. Air defence units shot down two winged missiles and three Cube-type Bpla. Yesterday, the [Russians] were hard at Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. In the regional centre in the old area of the city, two were killed, five more were injured, including in a village near the city. All [now] at the hospital. About 50 houses were destroyed in the area per day.

7.10am BST

The Tass news agency is reporting that grain is being shipped from Kherson , which the Russians now occupy, to Russia.

They quote Kirill Stremousov , deputy head of the military-civilian administration that has been imposed on Kherson, as saying “We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here. People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side.”

He is quoted as saying that the administration was working on the supplies of sunflower seeds to local and Russian processing plants.

Ukraine has previously accused Russia of stealing its grain.

Russia likely suffered 'devastating losses' amongst junior officers, UK MoD says

Russia has likely suffered devastating losses amongst its mid and junior ranking officers in the conflict, according to the UK ministry of defence.

The latest intelligence report reads:

Brigade and battalion commanders likely deploy forwards into harm’s way because they are held to an uncompromising level of responsibility for their units’ performance. Similarly, junior officers have had to lead the lowest level tactical actions, as the army lacks the cadre of highly trained and empowered non-commissioned officers (NCOs) who fulfil that role in Western forces. The loss of large proportion of the younger generation of professional officers will likely exacerbate its ongoing problems in modernising its approach to command and control. More immediately, battalion tactical groups (BTGs) which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders. With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia’s forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result to a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline.”

Nato has the right to deploy in eastern Europe, deputy chief says

Nato is no longer bound by past commitments to hold back from deploying its forces in eastern Europe , the US-led alliance’s deputy secretary general has said.



Moscow itself has “voided of any content” the Nato-Russia Founding Act, by attacking Ukraine and halting dialogue with the alliance, Mircea Geoana told Agence France-Presse.

Under the 1997 Founding Act, intended to reset the relationship between Russia and the Alliance, both sides agreed to work to “prevent any potentially threatening build-up of conventional forces in agreed regions of Europe, to include Central and Eastern Europe”. Geoana, speaking in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, said:

They took decisions, they made obligations there not to aggress neighbours, which they are doing, and to have regular consultations with Nato, which they don’t. So I think that in fact this founding act is basically not functioning because of Russia,” he added.

Russia, he said, had effectively moved away from the terms of the 1997 agreement.

Now we have no restrictions to have robust posture in the eastern flank and to ensure that every square inch of Nato’s territory is protected by Article 5 and our allies.”

Nato’s article 5 is the one referring to collective defence, which says that an attack on one member is an attack on all of them.

6.57am BST

Lavrov denies speculation that Putin is ill

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has denied speculation that president Vladimir Putin is ill.

Answering a question from France’s broadcaster TF1, Agence France-Presse quotes Russia’s top diplomat as saying:

I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment.”

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has denied speculation that president Vladimir Putin is ill. Photograph: Mikhail Metzel/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA

Lavrov said that Putin, who will turn 70 in October, appeared in public “every day.

In comments released by the Russian foreign ministry, Lavrov said:

You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches. I leave it to the conscience of those who spread such rumours.”

Putin’s health and private life are taboo subjects in Russia, and are almost never discussed in public.

The 'liberation' of Donbas is 'unconditional priority' for Moscow: Lavrov

The “liberation” of the Donbas was an “unconditional priority” for Moscow, Russia’s foreign minister said earlier on Sunday, adding that other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own.

“The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority,” Sergei Lavrov told French TV channel TF1 in an interview on Sunday.

For the rest of the territories in Ukraine, he said: “I do not believe that they will be happy to return to the authority of a neo-Nazi regime that has proven it is Russophobic in essence. These people must decide for themselves.”

Russia’s incursion, he said, became “inevitable” after western countries failed to heed what he described as warnings about Ukraine’s disregard for, and military attacks on, its Russian-speaking citizens.

“Yes, people are being killed,” Lavrov said. “But the operation is taking so much time primarily because Russian soldiers taking part are under strict orders categorically to avoid attacks and strikes on civilian infrastructure.”

French foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna will meet Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv later today to express France’s solidarity with Ukraine and offer more support for the country.

According to a statement issued by the French foreign affairs ministry, Colonna has just arrived in Ukraine to show France’s support for the Ukrainian people.

Two killed as Russian troops enter outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, mayor says

Two civilians have been killed and five wounded by shelling as Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk , Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a statement issued early on Monday morning.

Gaidai said “heavy battles” were taking place as Russian troops attack the city with all weapons and air support, and have entered its southeastern and northeastern areas.

The enemy has used all possible weapons, uses aircraft. However, our military is firmly defending itself to prevent the enemy from entering the country. Russian shells killed two Severodon residents and wounded five others. Most of them are residents of one block in the old part of the city. They were preparing food in the yard when the shelling suddenly started. Two residents of Sirotyn were seriously injured. All the wounded received home care and are already in hospitals in Donetsk region.

Overnight, at least 12 houses were destroyed in Sievierodonetsk and 18 in neighbouring Lysychansk, he added.

Russian forces are transferring ammunition and equipment in large numbers to the Sievierodonetsk area, the mayor said.

In its most recent operational update as of 6am this morning, Ukraine’s military appeared to confirm that Russian troops were focusing on the city’s northeastern and southeastern outskirts.

Zelenskiy to address EU leaders at Brussels summit

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to address European Union leaders at an emergency summit later today to push for new sanctions against Russia.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels to declare their continued support for Ukraine but have so far failed to agree on a new sanctions package against Moscow.

Over two days, leaders of the 27-nation bloc are to discuss how best to aid Ukraine and how to deal with the conflict’s impacts: high energy prices, an impending food shortage and the EU’s defence needs.

But draft conclusions of the meeting, seen by Reuters, showed that while the EU will be generous with verbal support for the government in Kyiv, there will be little in terms of new decisions on any of the main topics.

German economy minister, Robert Habeck, had a slightly more pessimistic stance on Sunday.

After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, we saw what can happen when Europe stands united. With a view to the summit tomorrow, let’s hope it continues like this. But it is already starting to crumble and crumble again .”

The most tangible will be the leaders’ political backing for a €9bn package of EU loans, with a small grants component to cover part of the interest, so that Ukraine can keep its government going and pay wages for around two months, according to Reuters.

However, the decision will be only made later, after the European Commission makes a proposal on how to raise the money.

Despite efforts since the start of May, EU governments cannot agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow because one of the elements - an embargo on buying Russian oil - is not acceptable to Hungary and a big problem for Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Other elements, such as disconnecting Russia’s biggest Sberbank from the SWIFT messaging system, banning Russian broadcasters from the EU and adding more people to a list whose assets are frozen and who cannot enter the EU, are all held up by the lack of agreement on the oil ban.

Russia intensifies assault on Sievierodonetsk

Officials in eastern Ukraine have said Russian shelling of Sievierodonetsk has been so intense that it has not been possible to assess casualties and damage, as Moscow closes in on the largest city still held by Ukraine in the Donbas.

Fighting is believed to be taking place in the streets and “the entire critical infrastructure” of the city has been destroyed, according to president Zelenskiy.

Ukrainian authorities have described conditions in Sievierodonetsk as reminiscent of Mariupol.

People evacuate from Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine, as fighting rages around the city and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk, the last major cities under Ukrainian control in Luhansk region. Photograph: Francisco Seco/AP

In Zelenskiy’s latest national address, the Ukrainian president said:

As a result of the Russian strikes at Sievierodonetsk, the entire critical infrastructure of the city has already been destroyed. 90% of houses are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city’s housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no mobile connection. Constant shelling. Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupying contingent. And they don’t care how many lives they will have to pay for this attempt to raise the Russian flag on 32 Druzhby Narodiv boulevard (Friendship of Nations - ed.) - no matter how bitter the name sounds now - where the Sievierodonetsk administration is located. We are doing everything to repel this offensive.”

The battle for Sievierodonetsk, which lies on the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, about 145km (90 miles) south of the Russian border, is in the spotlight as Russia grinds out slow but solid gains in the industrial Donbas, which comprises the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

“They don’t care how many lives they will have to pay for this,” Zelenskiy said in his latest national address, referring to Russian forces in the region.

Regional officials reported that Russian forces were “storming” Sievierodonetsk and that fighting was taking place street by street, knocking out power and mobile phone services.

Sievierodonetsk’s mayor, Oleksandr Striuk, said those residents remaining in the city, which had a prewar population of about 100,000, risked exposure to shelling when they left their homes to access water. Striuk has estimated that 1,500 civilians have already died either from Russian attacks or from a lack of medicine and diseases that couldn’t be treated.

Summary and welcome

Hello. I’m Samantha Lock and welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine .

European Union leaders will meet in Brussels today in an attempt to make progress on an embargo of Russian oil . Officials have so far failed to come to an agreement, debating whether to water down a ban on Russian oil imports to placate Hungary’s leader, Viktor Orbán, who is blocking the latest sanctions. Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set address the summit by video link.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has denied speculation that president Vladimir Putin is ill. “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment,” Russia’s top diplomat said.

If you’re just waking up or dropping in to catch up on what’s been happening, here are some of the latest developments:

Officials in eastern Ukraine say Russian shelling of Sievierodonetsk has been so intense that it has not been possible to assess casualties and damage , as Moscow’s forces close in on the largest city still held by Ukraine in the Donbas. Fighting is believed to be taking place in the streets and “the entire critical infrastructure” of the city has been destroyed, according to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukrainian authorities have described conditions in Sievierodonetsk as reminiscent of Mariupol.

, as Moscow’s forces close in on the largest city still held by Ukraine in the Donbas. Fighting is believed to be taking place in the streets and “the entire critical infrastructure” of the city has been destroyed, according to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ukrainian authorities have described conditions in Sievierodonetsk as reminiscent of Mariupol. The “liberation” of Ukraine’s Donbas region is an “unconditional priority” for Moscow , while other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said, according to a release from Russia’s foreign ministry.

, while other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said, according to a release from Russia’s foreign ministry. Zelenskiy visited troops in Kharkiv and toured the country’s second-largest city to see damage by Russian forces in the Ukrainian president’s first official appearance outside the Kyiv area since the start of the war. “Kharkiv suffered terrible blows from the occupiers … One third of the Kharkiv region is still under occupation,” he said. According to local officials, more than 2,000 apartment blocks have been wholly or partially destroyed by Russian shelling in the region.

and toured the country’s second-largest city to see damage by Russian forces in the Ukrainian president’s first official appearance outside the Kyiv area since the start of the war. “Kharkiv suffered terrible blows from the occupiers … One third of the Kharkiv region is still under occupation,” he said. According to local officials, more than 2,000 apartment blocks have been wholly or partially destroyed by Russian shelling in the region. About 31% of the Kharkiv region’s territory is occupied by Russian forces while 5% has been liberated by Ukrainian defenders, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said. “We are not yet able to fully inspect some of the liberated settlements, conduct full-fledged de-mining and begin rebuilding critical infrastructure, as shelling continues. Where we can do it remotely, we do it,” Oleg Synegubov said, according to a release from the president’s office.

while 5% has been liberated by Ukrainian defenders, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said. “We are not yet able to fully inspect some of the liberated settlements, conduct full-fledged de-mining and begin rebuilding critical infrastructure, as shelling continues. Where we can do it remotely, we do it,” Oleg Synegubov said, according to a release from the president’s office. Zelenskiy said he has fired the head of the state security service in Kharkiv for not working to defend the city , adding that “law enforcement officers” are now involved. “I came, figured out and fired the head of the security service of Ukraine of the [Kharkiv] region for the fact that he did not work on the defence of the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thought only about himself,” the president said in his daily national address . “On which motives? The law enforcement officers will figure it out.”

, adding that “law enforcement officers” are now involved. “I came, figured out and fired the head of the security service of Ukraine of the [Kharkiv] region for the fact that he did not work on the defence of the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thought only about himself,” the president said in his daily national address . “On which motives? The law enforcement officers will figure it out.” The European Union failed to agree on an embargo of Russian oil during talks on Sunday while debating whether to water down a ban on Russian oil imports to placate Hungary’s leader, Viktor Orbán, who is blocking the latest European sanctions. However, diplomats said they would still try to make progress ahead of a Monday-Tuesday summit on an exemption for pipeline deliveries to landlocked Central European countries. Zelenskiy is set to speak by video link to EU leaders in Brussels on Monday.

during talks on Sunday while debating whether to water down a ban on Russian oil imports to placate Hungary’s leader, Viktor Orbán, who is blocking the latest European sanctions. However, diplomats said they would still try to make progress ahead of a Monday-Tuesday summit on an exemption for pipeline deliveries to landlocked Central European countries. Zelenskiy is set to speak by video link to EU leaders in Brussels on Monday. The German economy minister, Robert Habeck, raised concerns that European Union unity on new sanctions against Russia was “starting to crumble”. “After Russia’s attack on Ukraine , we saw what can happen when Europe stands united. With a view to the summit tomorrow, let’s hope it continues like this,” he told a news conference on Sunday. “But it is already starting to crumble.”

“After Russia’s attack on Ukraine , we saw what can happen when Europe stands united. With a view to the summit tomorrow, let’s hope it continues like this,” he told a news conference on Sunday. “But it is already starting to crumble.” Russia will continue to supply gas to Serbia, after a phone call between the Russian president and his Serbian counterpart. Aleksandar Vučić said he agreed a three-year gas supply contract with Putin, with further details to be finalised with producer Gazprom.

after a phone call between the Russian president and his Serbian counterpart. Aleksandar Vučić said he agreed a three-year gas supply contract with Putin, with further details to be finalised with producer Gazprom. Russia is continuing to ship gas to Europe through Ukraine, Gazprom has confirmed. The Russian gas producer said its supply via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.1m cubic metres, up from 43.95m on Saturday.

The Russian gas producer said its supply via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.1m cubic metres, up from 43.95m on Saturday. Lavrov has denied speculation that president Vladimir Putin is ill. Answering a question from France’s broadcaster TF1, Agence France-Presse quotes Russia’s top diplomat as saying: “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment.”

Answering a question from France’s broadcaster TF1, Agence France-Presse quotes Russia’s top diplomat as saying: “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment.” Zelenskiy said he believed Russia would agree to talks if Ukraine could recapture all the territory it had lost since the invasion . However, he ruled out the idea of using force to win back his land. “I do not believe that we can restore all of our territory by military means. If we decide to go that way, we will lose hundreds of thousands of people,” he said.

. However, he ruled out the idea of using force to win back his land. “I do not believe that we can restore all of our territory by military means. If we decide to go that way, we will lose hundreds of thousands of people,” he said. Nato is no longer bound by past commitments to hold back from deploying its forces in eastern Europe after Moscow “voided of any content” the Nato-Russia Founding Act, the US-led alliance’s deputy secretary general, Mircea Geoana, told Agence France-Presse.

after Moscow “voided of any content” the Nato-Russia Founding Act, the US-led alliance’s deputy secretary general, Mircea Geoana, told Agence France-Presse. Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the US . “The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams,” Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

. “The coastal defence of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams,” Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said. Poland has also agreed to send artillery to Ukraine, Polish state media reported.