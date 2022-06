The Oregon DMV says it’s closing a half-dozen field offices for the next three months because it doesn't have enough employees to keep them open. The DMV says the summer months are its busiest time of year. That’s in part because teenagers are more likely to take their driving test during the summer. The agency says a lack of staff has caused last-minute closures of many of its offices. By shifting employees to higher-demand locations, the DMV hopes to provide a more predictable level of service, even if that means cutting off some communities entirely in the short term.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO