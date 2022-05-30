Here Are 19 Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Experiences With Either Being Adopted Or Becoming Adoptive Parents

"I told my mom when I was five years old that I was going to adopt, and I was going to adopt older because that was when I found out that my dad is not my biological father," Rosario said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020. "And it just was so amazing to me that he married my mom when she was 18 years old with a one-year-old and raised me as his own."

Rosario adopted her daughter, Isabella, in 2014, when Isabella was 11 years old. In a 2021 interview with Parents , the Daredevil actor stated that Isabella's contact with her biological family had been limited in the past. She also said Isabella was taking "time to really work on herself and her own trauma" before meeting biological family members. Her daughter's healing process informed Rosario on how to address her own wounds that developed during her childhood years.

"I've got trauma from growing up in my biological family," Rosario said. "And so these past couple of years, [Isabella has] taught me so much about transforming and developing the benefits of therapy and being really conscious and intentional about self-care and boundaries ... I'm excited for, however, she wants to use that in the world moving forward, whether it is getting more in contact with some of that blood family or creating her own family or whatever it is she wants to do."