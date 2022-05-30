Here Are 19 Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Experiences With Either Being Adopted Or Becoming Adoptive Parents

Related
Everything Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Have Said About Their Relationship, Divorce
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once Hollywood’s most beloved couple. Though it’s been more than a decade — and a second divorce for both the Friends alum and the Troy actor— people often still wonder about them getting back together. Fans’ emotions were sent into overdrive after Pitt attended Aniston’s 50th birthday bash in […]
Jennifer Aniston Began 'a Completely New Chapter' — and Therapy — After Divorce and Friends Finale
Jennifer Aniston turned an important page on her life in 2005. On Thursday's series finale of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress told pal Ellen DeGeneres about the pivotal year she had after Friends finished its 10-season run around the same time as her marriage to Brad Pitt was ending.
Hello Magazine
Goldie Hawn shows support for famous daughter-in-law as she undergoes transformation
Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her loved ones and is incredibly close to her family - who have all followed in her footsteps in the entertainment industry. The First Wives Club actress is relatively private when it comes to sharing her life on social media, but...
epicstream.com
Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
Little People’s Tori Roloff shares sweet first family photo of entire clan since welcoming baby son Josiah one month ago
LITTLE People, Big World's Tori Roloff has shared a sweet first family photo of her entire clan just one month after welcoming her son Josiah. Tori, 31, and husband Zach, 32, were finally been able to put together a snapshot with all their kids together. In the Instagram photo, the...
Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating to Onscreen Reunions
It’s hard for exes not to cross paths in Hollywood — just ask Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest. The Dancing With the Stars star, who is 13 years younger than the American Idol host, started dating Seacrest in 2010. “He is such an influential guy … and what if it didn’t work out? Our first […]
Meghan Markle braces for ex-husband’s account in new book after claims she treated him like ‘something on her shoe’
MEGHAN Markle will be braced for her ex-husband's account in a new tell-all book - and is likely to find the prospect "terrifying", a royal expert has said. The Duchess of Sussex started dating Trevor Engelson in 2004, with the pair marrying for 18 months in 2011. The couple divorced...
Renee Zellweger Has ‘Bonded’ With Ant Anstead’s Son Hudson Amid Christina Haack Custody Drama
Best buds! Renée Zellweger is getting close to Ant Anstead's son Hudson, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Renée gets on so great with Hudson," the source says of the Oscar winner, 53, and the toddler, 2. "She’s really bonded with him, and Ant loves how doting and caring she […]
Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV
It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra shares heartbreaking poem to daughter Carly on her birthday 13 years after she was adopted
TYLER Baltierra shared a devastating poem to his daughter Carly on her 13th birthday. The Teen Mom OG star and his wife Catelynn Lowell welcomed Carly when they were teenagers and placed her for adoption as a baby. Tyler and Catelynn - who have three more daughters - have remained...
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Aniston Made A Rare Joke About Her And Brad Pitt’s Divorce Years After Addressing Speculation That They Were Rekindling Things When Their Cute Reunion Broke The Internet
Two decades after making her first appearance on The Ellen Show as its debut guest, Jennifer Aniston returned to the set last night to join host Ellen DeGeneres for the final episode. Over the 19 years that the talk show has been on air, Jennifer has definitely made her mark...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star reveals surprise physical transformation
Married At First Sight Australia star Matt Ridley has revealed that he's undergone a transformation, as he now has a rather different looking smile. Matt, who took part in this year's series of the reality show, has received some intensive dental work, with his teeth now looking much whiter and more even.
Heidi Montag Reveals Last Time She Spoke to Lauren Conrad, Which ‘Hills’ Costar Knows About Pregnancy
No mama drama here. Pregnant Heidi Montag is focusing on the positives as she looks forward to welcoming her second child with husband Spencer Pratt. The reality stars exclusively confirmed they're expecting in the latest issue of Us Weekly, opening up about their journey to conceiving their "miracle baby." Montag, 35, and her husband, 38, […]
Chris Pratt Says He Wants ‘Dozens’ of Kids Amid Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Pregnancy With Baby No. 2
Loving dad life! Chris Pratt never wants to stop having babies with his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. The Marvel actor, 42, joked during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he wants "dozens" of children. "We want...
Michelle Williams: 1st Photo Of Her Baby Bump After Announcing 3rd Pregnancy
Michelle Williams is pregnant, and judging by how she looked attending the Showing Up premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Friday (May 27), it may not be long before she welcomes her new bundle of joy. Michelle, 41, arrived at the red carpet event in a glamorous black-and-white floral print dress that draped her pregnant figure beautifully. Michelle wore her signature blonde hair shirt and up and accessorized with a silver necklace. She paired the look with some comfortable-looking shoes that peeked out from under the dress’s edge.
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt expecting second child
June 1 (UPI) -- Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have another baby on the way. The television personalities announced Wednesday that they are expecting their second child. Montag and Pratt said in an interview with Us Weekly that they learned of Montag's pregnancy after experiencing fertility struggles. "This whole experience...
Busy Philipps Spotted Out With Husband 5 Days After Confirming They Split: Photo
Just five days after she confirmed her split from her husband of 14 years, Marc Silverstein, actress Busy Philipps was photographed out with him. The two were spotted out together looking casual, as she wore an A-line dark green skirt and grey t-shirt tucked in while he opted for a white tee and dark jeans,
Popculture
'Teen Mom 2' Star Officially Quits the Show
Teen Mom 2 is going to be without one of its original stars moving forward. After much speculation, Kailyn Lowry has made a decision regarding her future with the reality show. During Tuesday's reunion episode, Lowry announced that she would be leaving the franchise after 11 years, per E! News. Her future with the series was up in the air following a dramatic season finale, during which she shared her frustrations with the show directly with the production team.
