ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Mo Brooks Says We Need Our Guns So We Can 'Take Back' The Nation

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plDoZ_0fuTgn0y00

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala,) is absolutely opposed to any new restrictions on guns — even regarding military-style assault weapons — because people need them to “take back” our government, he explained on Fox News Sunday.

Such action should only be undertaken in the event America becomes “dictatorial,” Brooks told host Sandra Smith.

Brooks absolutely, and completely baselessly, is convinced the last presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump — which could be considered dictatorial.

The lawmaker highlighted that slippery slope when he immediately went at it with Smith, and angrily defended his fantasy of a rigged election.

Smith pointed out “on the record” that there is still “no evidence or proof provided” of a rigged election.

“Oh, no, that’s wrong. That is absolutely false,” said Brooks, before Smith corrected him yet again.

Brooks claims the whole idea of the Second Amendment was to arm citizens to take over the country if need be — and that not having enough guns will spark the appetite of “dictators.”  That didn’t happen, however, during the 10-year ban on assault weapons that expired in late 2004.

Exactly what the framers had in mind concerning protecting a “well-regulated militia” in the Second Amendment is not as crystal-clear as Brooks contends . Many believe the Constitution is addressing exactly what it says: A “well regulated militia” — and not a bunch of beer-swilling pals blasting targets with military-grade assault rifles.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 2558

TruthorConsequences
2d ago

The extreme right wing is not representative of the Republican party as a whole. They are just the loudest and the angrier faction. They always remind me of the kid who would lose the board game and would result to throwing it off the table. Then would say you cheated.

Reply(373)
809
Seen too much
2d ago

Arrest and imprison this TREASONOUS TRAITOR TO AMERICA. He wore body armor to stir up the Looney's at His INSERECTION speech . He knows what words can do why is There no JUSTICE for his actions. He swore an Oath he collects a pay check and yet forments SEDITION. Armed attacks on the government is Treason ENFORCE THE LAWS EQUALLY.

Reply(140)
549
Craig Burroughs
2d ago

Where do people get idea that someone is trying to take your guns? They said regulations! Regulate who buys a gun! 18 year old buys two assault rifles and 300 plus rounds and no one bats an eye? Regulations! There is absolutely no reason in the world that an 18 year old should have been able to make that purchase. it's amazing the minute someone says regulations to you gun enthusiasts you automatically assume that they are coming to take your guns. Does anyone have any comprehension?

Reply(137)
325
Related
The Independent

Sean Hannity turns on surging GOP candidate as Trump tries to get her rival Dr Oz over the line in Senate primary

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette is facing heat from influential Republicans — including Fox News host Sean Hannity — now that she's surged to a front-runner position just days before the state's primary.GOP operatives backing celebrity talk show host Dr Mehmet Oz's candidacy have circled the wagons and begun attacking Ms Barnette to try to hobble her ahead of the primary, NBC News reports. On Thursday, former President Donald Trump weighed in, launching an attack on Ms Barnette to try to boost the chances of his preferred candidate, Dr Oz. He did hedge his bets, however, and said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
shefinds

We Can’t Believe This News About Sarah Palin’s Finances That Just Leaked—This Can’t Be Real!

It’s just been revealed that Sarah Palin – who is now running for Congress – reportedly earned more from making videos on Cameo last year than she would have made in Congress. Woah! According to reports, the 58-year-old former Alaska Republican governor revealed in a new financial disclosure form that she made over $211,000 from the online service whereby celebs can send personalized video messages to members of the public for a fee, which is apparently over $37,500 more than the annual salary of a House member.
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#Fox News
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Fury: Douglas Emhoff’s Wife Engaged In Screaming Showdowns With Joe Biden? POTUS And VPOTUS’ Relationship Has Reportedly Gone From Bad To Worse

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

New York attorney general subpoenas Trump's longtime assistant for testimony

(CNN) — The New York attorney general's office has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump's longtime executive assistant for testimony as part of its civil investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. Lawyers for the attorney general's office said in a new court filing that Rhona Graff, who was Trump's executive...
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

69K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy