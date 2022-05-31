ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian troops take 'control' in part of key city as oil embargo agreed

By Emmanuel DUNAND, ARIS MESSINIS, David Stout, with Julien Girault in Brussels, Handout, Simon MALFATTO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHPPy_0fuTKGeL00
There was shelling in the city of Lysytsansk at the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas /AFP

Russian forces have taken partial control of a key industrial city in eastern Ukraine, a regional governor said Tuesday, hours after European Union leaders struck a deal to ban more than two-thirds of Moscow's oil imports.

Severodonetsk is one of several urban hubs that lie on Russia's path to capturing the Donbas's Lugansk region, where Moscow has shifted the bulk of its firepower since failing to capture Kyiv in the war's early stages.

"The situation is extremely complicated. Part of Severodonetsk is controlled by the Russians," Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media, adding that Ukrainian troops still retained some areas.

But as Russian troops edged closer to the Severodonetsk city centre, officials in Brussels were tightening the economic screws on Moscow.

A compromise deal reached late Monday, meant to punish Russia for its invasion three months ago, cuts "a huge source of financing for its war machine," European Council chief Charles Michel tweeted.

"Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war," he said.

Leaders of the 27-nation bloc met to negotiate the long-sought deal amid concerns raised by Hungary and other neighbouring countries reliant on Russian fuel.

The agreement also includes plans for the EU to send nine billion euros ($9.7 billion) in "immediate liquidity" to Kyiv, Michel announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1kQL_0fuTKGeL00
Russian invasion of Ukraine /AFP

Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had called an oil embargo the "key point" to any sanctions package.

"I believe that Europe will have to give up Russian oil and oil products in any case, because this is about the independence of Europeans themselves from (weaponised) Russian energy," he said in his daily address to the nation.

The Netherlands on Tuesday became the latest European country to have its Russian gas shipments halted after refusing to pay in rubles, a demand Moscow is making of "unfriendly countries" in a bid to sidestep crippling Western sanctions.

"Gazprom has completely stopped gas supplies to (Dutch Energy Firm) GasTerra due to non-payment in rubles," the Russian gas giant said in a morning statement.

- 'Must never happen again' -

As Europe announced its new sanctions on Moscow, Washington was taking a cautious line regarding weaponry for Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3cEn_0fuTKGeL00
The Ukrainian city of Lysytsansk, in the eastern Donbas region, has come under Russian bombardment /AFP

Ukraine has received extensive US military aid, with legislators approving another $40 billion assistance package in May.

But US President Joe Biden said he would not send long-range rocket systems that could hit Russian territory, despite urgent requests from Kyiv for exactly that.

"We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia," Biden told reporters in Washington.

His comments came as new US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink -- filling a position vacant since 2019 -- and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna both arrived in Kyiv.

France will "continue to reinforce arms deliveries," Colonna said at a news conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQRHD_0fuTKGeL00
Journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed while on 'a humanitarian bus bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombings, President Emmanuel Macron said /BFM TV/AFP

The highest-ranking French official to visit the capital since Russia's invasion began February 24, Colonna also visited Bucha, near Kyiv, where Russian troops have been accused of committing war crimes against civilians.

"This should never have happened," Colonna told reporters after visiting an Orthodox church in the town. "It must never happen again."

Her visit came as a French journalist was killed while working in Ukraine.

Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was "on board a humanitarian bus" when "he was mortally wounded," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter.

- Oil sanctions -

Participants in Monday's EU summit hatched a compromise deal that exempts deliveries by pipeline from the oil import ban, after Hungarian President Victor Orban warned halting supplies would wreck the country's economy.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said the ban "will effectively cut around 90 percent of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of the year".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tazf_0fuTKGeL00
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban prior to the special meeting of the European Council /AFP

Michel said the sanctions also involved disconnecting Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, from the global SWIFT system, banning three state broadcasters and blacklisting individuals blamed for war crimes.

Russia's Gazprom, meanwhile, turned off the tap to the Netherlands on Tuesday, halting gas shipments after Dutch energy firm GasTerra ignored a demand that gas supplied from April 1 be paid for in rubles.

The partly state-owned firm revealed the looming shut-off a day earlier, saying it would not comply with payment requirements that breach EU sanctions.

The cutoff means that two billion cubic metres of gas will not be supplied to the Netherlands between now and October, GasTerra said, adding it had purchased gas elsewhere in anticipation of the move.

Danish energy company Orsted has also warned its gas shipments could be cut off when a Tuesday payment deadline had passed.

Russia has previously halted deliveries to Finland, Bulgaria and Poland, a move blasted by the EU as "blackmail".

- Referendum cancelled  -

With Russia facing the oil import ban, a Georgian breakaway region delivered another blow to Moscow's hopes for further unity among local allies, with the leader of South Ossetia scrapping a planned July referendum on joining Russia.

The Moscow-controlled enclave's president, Alan Gagloev, warned Monday about "uncertainty of the legal consequences of the issue submitted to a referendum."

Since failing to capture Kyiv in the war's early stages, Russia's army has narrowed its focus, hammering Donbas cities with relentless artillery and missile barrages.

At least three people were killed and six wounded in an overnight rocket attack on the city of Slovyansk, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko said Tuesday on Telegram.

"I repeat once again that there are no safe places in the Donetsk region, so I call again: evacuate -- save your lives," he said.

But Ukrainian forces have pushed back in the southern region of Kherson, the country's military leadership has said.

On Monday, Ukraine's southern command centre said they had driven Russian troops from the village of Mykolayivka.

A day earlier, the army claimed to have pushed Russian forces into "unfavourable positions" around the villages of Andriyivka, Lozovo and Bilohorka, forcing Moscow to send reserves to the area.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. Putin says there was "no problem" to export grain from Ukraine, saying it could be done via Ukrainian ports, via others under Russian control, or even through central Europe.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russian forces edged closer Thursday to taking a key Ukrainian city after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region as Washington warned the war could last months. "Street fighting continues," said Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday on Telegram, pledging Ukrainian forces "will fight for Severodonetsk until the end".
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran threatens US after dodging nuclear inspectors

An Iranian official vowed on Friday that the country will provide an “immediate response” to the U.S. or any European countries who take official action against Iran through the United Nation’s nuclear inspection organization International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In remarks reported by the Iranian state-run Islamic...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US backs Philippines in China fishing ban

The United States on Thursday backed the Philippines in criticizing a unilateral seasonal ban on fishing declared by Beijing in the dispute-rife South China Sea. But its actions have been caught up in disputes over sovereignty, with Beijing insisting it has jurisdiction over a vast part of the South China Sea -- a longstanding source of friction with the Philippines, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian nations. sct/sst
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

North Korea fires volley of missiles, Japan condemns provocation

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States endedjoint military drills. The bilateral exercises involved an American aircraft carrier for the first time...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Colonna
Person
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

Estonian government in crisis as coalition crumbles

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Friday called for talks on a new government after her ruling coalition fell apart, urging unity because of security concerns over neighbouring Russia. Kallas said she hoped the conflict "would have opened the eyes of all the parliamentary parties to the importance of a common understanding of the threats for us as a country neighbouring Russia".
POLITICS
AFP

Germany funds army update to face Russia threat

The German parliament voted on Friday for a constitutional amendment to create a 100-billion-euro ($107-billion) fund beefing up its military defences in the face of an emboldened Russia. This was why the government needed the support of the conservative opposition to muster the two-thirds majority in parliament needed to pass the constitutional amendment.
MILITARY
AFP

AU head tells Putin Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict

African Union head Macky Sall on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take into account the suffering in African countries from food shortages caused by Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. Putin hosted Senegalese President Macky Sall, who chairs the African Union, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi on the 100th day of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, with global food shortages and grain supplies stuck in Ukrainian ports high on the agenda.
POLITICS
AFP

US says to back IAEA resolution despite Iran warning

The United States confirmed Thursday it would join Europeans in backing a resolution urging Iran to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, despite warnings from Tehran that the move could scuttle diplomacy. "We can confirm that we plan to join the UK, France and Germany in seeking a resolution focused on the need for Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA," State Department spokesman Ned Price said ahead of a meeting next week.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Embargo#European Union#Us Military#Gazprom#Ukrainian#Russians#European Council#Eu
AFP

EU drops Russian patriarch from sanctions to seal new deal

EU ambassadors on Thursday dropped the leader of Russia's Orthodox church from a proposed blacklist, allowing them to agree a new round of sanctions after opposition from Hungary, diplomats said. An EU diplomat said there was "some frustration and disappointment" with Hungary, but an acceptance that securing the broader measures after weeks of haggling was more important. 
SOCIETY
AFP

US top general in show of support for Finland's NATO bid

Top US General Mark Milley  on Friday met Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to pledge US support for Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership bids which Turkey is  blocking. Their tactics, techniques and procedures are fundamentally inter-operable with NATO." Despite NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg repeatedly insisting the two nations would be welcomed "with open arms," their bids are being blocked by Turkey, which  accuses them of providing a safe haven for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a "terrorist" group by Turkey and its Western allies.
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta says will carry out first judicial executions in decades

Myanmar's junta will execute a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent democracy activist, both of whom were convicted of terrorism, in the country's first judicial executions since 1990, a spokesman told AFP on Friday. Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death in January for offences under anti-terrorism laws.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
AFP

Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree

Myanmar junta troops have torched hundreds of buildings during a three-day raid in the country's north, local media and residents said, as the military struggles to crush resistance to its rule. Troops torched hundreds of buildings in the villages of Kinn, Upper Kinn and Ke Taung over three days last week, locals and media reports said. 
MILITARY
AFP

N. Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles: Seoul

North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast Sunday, South Korea's military said, a day after Seoul and Washington completed their first joint drills involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years. They were the allies' first joint military drills since South Korea's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month, and the first involving an aircraft carrier since November 2017.
WORLD
AFP

Greece evacuates Athens suburb under wildfire threat

A wildfire whipped by gale-force winds blazed through vegetation in a southern suburb of Athens on Saturday, the fire brigade said, forcing residents to evacuate and damaging about 20 properties. Officials reported no casualties but  four more neighbourhoods were evacuated as the wind changed direction and drove the fire front towards the town of Vari, Grigoris Konstantelos, the mayor of Voula, told Skai TV. Kostantelos said around 20 houses were damaged.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

West must brace for 'long haul' in Ukraine: NATO chief

Western nations need to brace for a long "war of attrition" in Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday following White House talks with US President Joe Biden. While reiterating that NATO does not want to enter direct confrontation with Russia, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance has a "responsibility" to support Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy