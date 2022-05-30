ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prankster Trolls NRA Head Wayne LaPierre To His Face In Front Of All His Pals

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre was trolled right to his face at the gun group’s convention in Houston as some of his biggest supporters looked on.

Not everyone caught what was happening in the stunt by the Good Liars , known as progressive pranksters Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler.

Selvig got a speaking slot at the NRA members meeting on Saturday, where members can speak for and against various issues facing the lobbying group. At first, Selvig appeared to launch into a defense of LaPierre, whose leadership has been plagued by spending scandals.

It soon got very uncomfortable for LaPierre, as Selvig rattled off a lengthy list of mass shootings, then mockingly praised him for offering “thoughts and prayers” for each.

Not everyone caught the sarcasm. When Selvig finished speaking, many in the room applauded:

LaPierre has come under increasing criticism, and not just from those who oppose the NRA’s agenda. Former chief of staff Joshua Smith said in 2020 that the organization under LaPierre’s leadership is “rife with fraud and corruption.”

CBS News reports that the group’s revenue plunged 23% from 2016 to 2020 amid the allegations of mismanagement under LaPierre.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 34

Donald Eckardt
2d ago

I belong to the Greatest Organization in the World!! It's called the USA 🇺🇸! I quit the NRA when they stopped being about gun safety and Family Values around 1980 I think!! I got my Second Amendment and Don't Support no anti American Terrorists groups They don't belong here !! Right Wayne!!

Reply(2)
14
Myth Buster
1d ago

Sure! Make every school into a maximum security prison. One way out sounds like fire hazard waiting to happen, idiot's don't understand that buildings have strict codes they need to follow, like emergency exists.

Reply(7)
5
Raoul
1d ago

The NRA is doing what any PAC or lobbyists group does, using their influence to pass favorable legislation. I cannot fix blame on them totally. I fix blame on the legislatures that listen to them. I say it again the problem is with incumbents. People who made a career out of “serving the people” write their own salaries, perks and made an inclusive retirement plan. Time to vote out all incumbents of any party!

Reply
3
