PITTSBURGH — Police say the person identify as the gunman who fired two shots at city environmental services employees is now in custody. Henry Rainey, 37, was arrested Tuesday at his home on Race Street in Stowe Township. He's charged with two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangering, plus a count of criminal mischief, all based on what happened May 23 in the 500 block of Fairywood Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Fairywood.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO