World Series Game 8: Rodriguez has huge start as Webber International stays alive

Webber International (Fla.) jumped out with two runs in the first inning, and that was all it needed to advance past Westmont (Calif.) 2-0 in an elimination game of the Avista NAIA World Series on Sunday at Harris Field.

Xavier Rodriguez scattered four hits and three walks in seven innings for the Florida Warriors (42-21), giving them first Series win and advancing to another loser-out game at 11:30 a.m. today, this time against defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett (46-15).

“That’s a big one, his biggest as of late,” Webber International coach Collin Martin said of his Rodriguez's effort. “His first 40 innings or so, he was dominant. Then he struggled through some innings in the middle part of the season. He was still a part of some big wins, but it was good to see him do it on this stage.”

Rodriguez (8-3) finished with eight strikeouts.

Webber International has only scored two runs in each of its two Series games, but timing is everything.

The Warriors weren't able to touch Faulkner (Ala) right-handed starter July Sosa until the ninth inning of Saturday's 7-2 loss. In this one, they wasted no time scoring.

The first three hitters got aboard as Drake Dobyanski singled, Kenny Rodriguez walked and Tyren Milliner singled to load the bases.

Bryan Eusebio then followed with a single to left to score two.

“Was good to plate a couple early and that was enough for (Rodriguez),” Martin said.

Westmont starter Bradley Heacock (8-3) settled in to strike out Luis Acevedo and got Ian Kalman and Angel Diaz to pop up to second baseman Brady Renck to avoid further damage.

Heacock also pitched well and probably deserved a better fate, allowing four hits, two walks with four strikeouts.

Thomas Rudinsky saved a run for the California Warriors in the bottom of the seventh. The right fielder dove forward to rob Dobyanski of a hit, leaving Diaz at third to keep it a 2-0

Dawson Young relieved Rodriguez and quickly found himself in trouble. Diaz bobbled a ground ball, falling over trying to recover as Rudinsky ran past him to reach safely.

Josh Rego followed by taking a fastball to the wall in left-center field for a double, putting the two runners in scoring position and no out for Westmont (45-13).

But Young settled down and struck out Parker O’Neil, Justin Rodriguez and Parker Zarbaugh in order to get out of the inning. Then he retired the side in the ninth to pick up third save of the year.

“Dawson has done a really good job as of late,” Martin said. “We afforded them some extra traffic, but it was good to see him step up and pick us up right there.”

Carlos Moreno was as impressive in relief, striking out the only three batters he faced in the eighth.

WESTMONT WEBBER INTERNATIONAL

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Haw ss 3 0 1 0 Dobyanski cf 3 1 1 0

Renck 2b 4 0 0 0 K. Rodriguez rf 3 1 0 0

Reid c 5 0 0 0 Milliner 3b 4 0 1 0

Rudinsky rf 4 0 0 0 Eusebio dh 4 0 1 2

Canada pr 0 0 0 0 Acevado 2b 3 0 0 0

Rego 1b 4 0 3 0 Kalman lf 3 0 0 0

Snyder pr 0 0 0 0 Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0

O'Neil lf 3 0 0 0 Ri. Rodriguez ss 2 0 0 0

J. Rodriguez dh 4 0 0 0 Blackmore c 2 0 0 0

Mezurashi cf 3 0 1 0 Williams pr 0 0 0 0

Zarbaugh ph 1 0 0 0

Desaegher 3b 3 0 1 0

Totals 34 0 6 0 Totals 27 2 4 2

Westmont 000 000 000—0 6 0

Webber International 200 000 00x—2 4 2

Westmont ip h r er bb so

Heacock (L, 8-3) 7 4 2 2 2 4

Moreno 1 0 0 0 0 3

Webber International ip h r er bb so

X. Rodriguez (W, 8-3) 7 4 0 0 3 8

Young (S, 3) 2 2 0 0 0 5

Attendance — 280.

Stars of the Game

Xavier Rodriguez did not allow a runner to reach third base until the seventh inning for Webber International.

Bradley Heacock retired 11 in a row from the second inning until the seventh inning and after a shaky first four batters, settled in for Westmont.

Quote of Note

“Good to get into the game, what it is all about. Little tense yesterday, but I think that is normal for first time being out. Lot looser today.” — Webber International coach Collin Martin on the win.