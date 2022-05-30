Monday Morning Mailbag: 2022 Expectations, WR Depth & A Bittersweet Goodbye

Do you have a comment or question? Send it to the Vikings.com Mailbag! Every Monday we'll post several comments and/or questions as part of the Vikings.com Monday Morning Mailbag. Although we can't post every comment or question, we will reply to every question submitted. You can also send Eric...
Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Wilson was a free agent after completing a one-year, $3 million deal with Miami in 2021. Wilson is coming off the least productive season of his NFL career...
The Minnesota Vikings do not lack for talent, especially on the offensive side of the football. Well, on Tuesday, their offensive skill increased a little bit more. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings have signed former Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson to a one-year contract. Wilson made...
The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
Wilson, who will be 30 when the season begins, started his career with the Chiefs in 2014. His last season in Kansas City was his best, as he posted 554 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. A notable contributor on the team’s offense (especially in 2015 and 2017), he started 26 of 55 contests there, which earned him a sizeable deal on the open market.
The Green Bay Packers have a plethora of talent spread around the field. Despite losing Davante Adams, the NFL’s best wide receiver, this offseason, there is no shortage of greatness on both offense and defense. Pro Football Focus (PFF) went through the rosters of each NFL team and listed their top three players. The players they ranked as the Packers top three may not be all that surprising.
Former Minnesota Vikings 2020 first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning. The 25-year-old cornerback played one season for the Vikings. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in March.
The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive fronts in football, but that doesn’t mean the team shouldn’t be eyeballing some of the remaining names in free agency. Those Bengals, after all, lost Larry Ogunjobi to free agency while bringing back B.J. Hill on a...
The 2023 NFL draft class appears to have a much stronger quarterback class than the one we just saw. This year’s draft didn’t see a passer selected until No. 20 overall, and the next one didn’t come off the board until the third round. That shouldn’t be...
With the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bills were able to shore up multiple position areas of need while adding depth. They’ve now set their sights on preparing for the upcoming season, a timeframe during which coaches and fans alike grow in their anticipation for what newly drafted players might add to the team.
The Twins announced that star prospect Royce Lewis has been called up from Triple-A St. Paul for another taste of the big leagues. Infielder Jose Miranda was optioned to Triple-A in the corresponding move. When Carlos Correa was on the 10-day injured list earlier this season, Lewis received his first...
