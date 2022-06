Clemson’s top 2023 commit turned some heads this past weekend. Attending Steve Clarkson’s ‘The QB Retreat,’ four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina was the standout 2023 recruit who impressed 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. Clarkson’s camp is sponsored by Addidas and gives young quarterbacks a chance to prepare for the high school and college level. Here’s what Biggins had to say about Vizzina’s performance. If we had to pick a Top Performer among the 2023s, it would have to be Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina. We mentioned him as a stock up guy heading in to the camp and he was very good all day long. At 6-4, 205 pounds,...

