Krum, Texas – Officials from the Denton County Public Health Department said on Saturday they had confirmed that a cat in northeast Krum had rabies. If you were in the vicinity of Cory Court in the Dove Meadows community between May 8th and May 18th and came into contact with a stray cat, you are urged to call the Texas Department of State Health Services at 940-349-2909 right away to talk with an epidemiology investigator.

3 DAYS AGO