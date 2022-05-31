ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: Woman dies after being hit by out-of-control car in North Cape May

By 6abc Digital Staff
 2 days ago

A woman died after she was struck by an out-of-control car on the coast of North Cape May, New Jersey, according to investigators.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday along Beach Drive near Lincoln Boulevard in North Cape May.

According to investigators, a 56-year-old Somerset man was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit another car and then a woman who was sitting on a bench. The driver then plunged into the Delaware Bay.

The woman, identified by authorities as 75-year-old Donna Buhner of Lower Township, was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

The driver was also hospitalized for unknown injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

According to witnesses, the driver may have suffered a medical emergency just prior to the crash.

There was no immediate word on additional injuries but police told Action News there were three people in the car at the time of the accident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Man Dies In Parkway Crash

TOMS RIVER – A local man died after a Garden State Parkway crash Thursday morning, police said. Frederick Esser, 47, of Toms River, was driving a Mercedes-Benz south near mile marker 61.8 at around 10:10 a.m. Police said his car was sideswiped by a Volkswagen Passat. This caused Esser’s car to hit the left guardrail, then veer across the Parkway and leave the road to the right. He was thrown from the vehicle.
thenjsentinel.com

FRANKLINVILLE MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN ACCIDENT WITH UNLICENSED MOTORIST

Press Release from Middle Township Police Department. On Sunday, May 29th at approximately 4:23 p.m. the Middle Township Police Department. responded to the Dias Creek section of Middle Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a. motor cycle and a passenger vehicle on Route 47 (Delsea Drive)...
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
MyChesCo

Crime Scene Spanned Several Blocks, Dozens of Shots Fired

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities state that on May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pilot, Wife Suffered Broken Bones, Cracked Ribs In Crash Landing On Wayne Golf Course But Feel Lucky To Be Alive

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Federal aviation officials are getting an up-close look at the small plane that made an emergency landing on a golf course in Wayne on Wednesday. Eyewitness News spoke with the pilot briefly on the phone. He says he and his wife, who was in this small plane with him, have a few broken bones and cracked ribs. But they feel lucky to be alive and so do people who live near the area where the plane crashed. “I’m glad it didn’t explode,” Wayne resident Liz Anderson said. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Wayne Thursday to...
WAYNE, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 13 in the New Castle area early this morning. On June 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13 south of Interstate 295. The operator a 65-year-old male of Seaford, DE fell asleep at the wheel and drifted out of the right lane of travel and into the right shoulder. The right front tire struck a raised curb in the 500 block of North DuPont Highway for first impact. Following that impact, the Honda rotated counterclockwise until its passenger side struck a large steel support for an overhead roadway sign. The second impact caused the Honda to rotate clockwise in a northerly direction, eventually rolling over into its roof. The Honda slid a short distance on its roof before coming to rest partially within the right shoulder and right lane of travel.
NEW CASTLE, DE
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

