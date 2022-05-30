Minneapolis Agrees to Pay $1.2 Million to People Injured by Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two federal lawsuits have been filed against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accusing him of using excessive force in 2017. Chauvin is currently serving a prison sentence of over 20 years for murdering George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020. Now, two lawsuits, which were filed Tuesday, allege that Chauvin used excessive force three years before Floyd’s murder, including on one person who was 14 years old at the time. Seven additional MPD officers and the City of Minneapolis are also named in the lawsuit. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) Both lawsuits say Chauvin “actively sought to prey on...

