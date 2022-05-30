ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis Agrees to Pay $1.2 Million to People Injured by Police

By Associated Press
knsiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved $1.2 million in legal settlements with two people injured by police during protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers two years ago. The...

knsiradio.com

CBS Minnesota

2 Lawsuits Filed Against Convicted Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin, Alleging Excessive Force In 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two federal lawsuits have been filed against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accusing him of using excessive force in 2017. Chauvin is currently serving a prison sentence of over 20 years for murdering George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020. Now, two lawsuits, which were filed Tuesday, allege that Chauvin used excessive force three years before Floyd’s murder, including on one person who was 14 years old at the time. Seven additional MPD officers and the City of Minneapolis are also named in the lawsuit. (credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections) Both lawsuits say Chauvin “actively sought to prey on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Shot After Fight In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was shot after a fight in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. on the 3800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. Police were told two people were fighting, then gunfire rang out and a woman screamed she had been shot. The woman later showed up at North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Malcolm Lessley Pleads Guilty To Murder In 2020 Bus Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly shooting on a Metro Transit bus in 2020. Malcolm James Lessley pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents. (credit: Hennepin County) The shooting occurred Feb. 6, 2020, on a bus just down the block from Target Center. Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Lessley approached a man in the back of the bus and shot him in the face, killing him. As Lessley left the bus, he shot another man in the side of the head. Lessley then left the bus. Police later arrested him on Ninth Street and Nicollet Mall. Lessley’s sentencing is set for June 21.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Saint Paul, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking and Gun Violations

For methamphetamine trafficking and weapons crimes, a St. Paul man was sentenced last week to 13 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. According to the US District Attorney’s office, Chue Xiong, 39, of Brooklyn Center, and co-defendant Matthew Hines, 37, of Brooklyn Center, coordinated and facilitated the distribution of methamphetamine and collected the proceeds to send back to their supplier as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

U Of M Issues Alert For Single Block Of University Avenue After Crime-Filled Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota officials are giving a warning Sunday about a stretch of University Avenue in Minneapolis. Officers have responded to several incidents in just a little more than a week on the 1700 block of University Avenue Southeast, on the university’s East Bank campus. (credit: CBS) According to the university’s “SAFE U” emergency alert system, officers have been dealing with everything from house parties, to gunfire, to assaults. Police are asking people to be careful in that area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
George Floyd
KNOX News Radio

Minnesota students walk out to demand gun changes

Hundreds of students in Minneapolis are demanding tougher gun laws. Hundreds of kids walked out of class shortly after noon on Tuesday and gathered downtown to demand state legislators adopt tougher gun laws in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fridley High School junior Jean Rhodes says the school shooting was even more unnerving because it came less than two weeks after a white gunman killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York. She says students deserve to feel safe. The students want officials to create a statewide advisory group to discuss steps to reduce gun violence in schools.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Attorneys for ex-MPD officers ask judge to delay trial or change location

Attorneys for former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng have asked a judge to delay their upcoming state trial or move it out of Hennepin County. In documents recently filed in Hennepin County Court, Thao's attorney Robert Paule cited "overwhelming pretrial publicity" that would "violate Mr. Thao’s state and federal constitutional rights to a jury trial with a fair and impartial jury" as the reason for a venue change.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KARE

BCA agents investigate death in southern Minnesota

MORRISTOWN, Minn. — Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and other law enforcement officers are investigating a man's death in a small town in southern Minnesota. According to the Rice County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday for a report of...
MORRISTOWN, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Robbed Bar at Gunpoint

(KNSI) – A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a Morrison County bar at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office says the 39-year-old from Little Falls walked into The Cave Bar & Grill just after 12:15 a.m. on May 31st and allegedly demanded money from E-tabs and the cash register. The suspect left in a silver truck, which deputies found the truck headed east on Highway 27 towards Onamia.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Arrested, Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a “very active investigation” is underway after a man was found dead in Morristown early Tuesday. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. (credit: CBS) They met a resident who said another person was badly injured. Deputies then found a 41-year-old man dead. Another man was arrested. The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. Morristown is about 60 miles south of the Twin Cities.
MORRISTOWN, MN
KIMT

1 in custody after man, 41, found dead in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a body was found early Tuesday morning in Morristown. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance call around 12:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. The sheriff’s...
RICE COUNTY, MN

