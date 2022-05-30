Pro golf: Gainesville grad Spencer Ralston cards career-best 62 to tie for fifth on Korn Ferry Tour

Gainesville's Spencer Ralston watches hit shot during the NVS Invitational on Sunday in Chicago.

Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston closed his best professional round of golf with a 9-under par 62 at the NV5 Invitational on Sunday in Chicago. He finished the four rounds with an 18-under par, which put him in a tie for fifth place in the event on the Korn Ferry Tour.

On Sunday, Ralston pieced together three consecutive birdies on the font side, followed by four straight holes under par on the back nine.

His first three rounds were 70, 66 and 68.