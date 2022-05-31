ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LAPD officer dies after suffering 'catastrophic spinal injury' during training exercise

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlbdB_0fuPgBfY00

A Los Angeles police officer has died following a training exercise accident at LAPD's Elysian Park Academy on Thursday.

Houston Tipping, 32, a five-year veteran of the force who served as a bike instructor in the Devonshire area, was injured during a training exercise involving grappling with another officer, according to LAPD.

Officer Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a "catastrophic spinal injury," officials said.

Officers immediately began CPR, and Tipping was taken to USC Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

In a statement, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said:

"The Department is fully investigating the accident in an effort to identify if any additional measures can be taken to ensure such a tragedy is avoided in the future...We grieve this tragic loss. I am proud of Officer Tipping's training classmates that immediately sprang into action, initiating CPR and other life saving measures as well as the work of the L.A. Fire Department.

"I'm also grateful for Dr. Kenji Inaba and the incredible medical staff at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center for doing everything they could to save him."

Memorial arrangements for Officer Tipping are pending. He is survived by his parents Richard and Shirley, and girlfriend Britney.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Tipping's family and girlfriend.

Comments / 79

WEEEEEEEEH
2d ago

we need better training!! our officers shouldn't be dying during training, or forgetting their training while they hear kids die. RIP sir.

Reply(9)
8
Rustics Pitts
2d ago

normally I say something spicy but this is sad prayer for his family losing a loved one is hard

Reply(2)
21
demonRATslayer
2d ago

It sounds like someone got this officer in some sort of neck hold that didnt know what they were doing whether that be a giullotine, rear naked choke, a triangle choke, a von flu choke etc. if you dont knoe what youre doing you can kill someone easily. this report says, "grappling" which is more like wrestling BUT, similair holds and takedowns are used.

Reply(2)
5
Related
KTLA.com

Officer dies in training accident: LAPD

A Los Angeles Police Department officer died Sunday, three days after he was injured in an accident during training. Officer Houston Tipping, a bike instructor, was grappling with another officer in a training exercise at the Elysian Park Academy when he fell and “suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury,” the LAPD said in a press release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California 8-year-old seriously hurt, narrowly avoids leg amputation after bullying incident, mom says

LOMA LINDA, Calif. - A mother of an 8-year-old boy is upset after she says her son was maliciously bullied. Madeline Flores' son is currently at a hospital in Loma Linda and in serious condition. Her son Carter's injuries were so severe that doctors told the family that if they came to the hospital 12 hours later than their actual arrival time, the 8-year-old may have had to get his leg amputated.
LOMA LINDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

One Person Wounded in Azusa Shooting

A person was wounded in a shooting in Azusa, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at McKinley Street and Noble Place, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson. While the shooting occurred in the city limits, it was on a state easement and...
AZUSA, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Hospitalized after Solo-Car Crash on 405 Freeway [Inglewood, CA]

1 Seriously Injured Speeding Collision near Manchester Boulevard. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m., on May 20. Dispatchers responded to the scene near Manchester Boulevard shortly after. Officers learned that the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed while driving on the right shoulder prior to smashing into the guard...
INGLEWOOD, CA
LATACO

Surrounded By SWAT and K9 Units, Suspect Escapes Cops and Armored Vehicles in El Segundo, After Hours Long Standoff

Three days after a gunman killed 19 children in Texas, the El Segundo Police Department (ESPD) and agencies from Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne, K9 units, armored vehicles, drones, and crisis negotiators surrounded an unresponsive driver with a reported handgun parked blocks away from two schools. Despite the overwhelming police response, somehow, the driver accomplished what nearly 3/4 of drivers in the state of California fail to do during police chases…they got away.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
signalscv.com

Deputies: Teen hospitalized after defending mom from abusive husband

Following a reported family disturbance, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies said they arrested a man after he allegedly threw an air conditioning unit at his wife and hospitalized his 16-year-old son. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the call...
CASTAIC, CA
HeySoCal

Suspect ￼allegedly stabs man to death after vehicle collision in Baldwin Park

A man was stabbed to death Tuesday in Baldwin Park after attempting to detain a suspect who tried to flee the scene of a collision. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of Cosbey Avenue, near the intersection of the San Gabriel River (605) and San Bernardino (10) freeways, on an initial report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, according to Deputy David Yoo.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lapd#Cpr#Usc Medical Center#The Department#The L A Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA

DJ Quik’s son charged in fatal Downey shooting

A man described as DJ Quik’s son has been charged with murder in a fatal Downey shooting, officials announced Tuesday. David Blake Jr., 27, faces one count of murder and an allegation that he used a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who identified him as David Marvin Blake. He is […]
DOWNEY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Hiker dies at Will Rogers

Officials are investigating the death of a hiker at Will Rogers State Park. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, they responded to Rustic Canyon Road at about 11:39 a.m. on Sunday. “LAFD Air Ops located the patient and lowered two rescuers down. They conducted a patient assessment and determined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Deadly Saticoy shooting under investigation by sheriff’s deputies

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead in Saticoy, an unincorporated community near Ventura. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Azahar Street and Alelia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot. He […]
VENTURA, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy