Jess Phillips has said there “would be picketing” by her constituents if they worked in buildings as run down as the Palace of Westminster. Speaking at the Hay festival in Wales, the MP for Birmingham Yardley said “the place is just falling apart” and that she often found rodents running around at her feet. “I once took a mouse back to my office because it had run into my bag,” she said, adding that if parliament were any other workplace “it would be condemned”.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO