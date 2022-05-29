ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'I'm not the one that pulled the trigger': NRA board member responds to criticism

By CNN
 3 days ago
CNN’s Jim Acosta presses Judge Phillip Journey, an NRA board...

Comments / 156

ruffcutter
3d ago

And you actually think Jim Acosta has a soul. This person has no right to judge anyone by his behavior and all the lies he told for the 4 years trump was president

Reply(7)
66
John
3d ago

I'll tell you what they need to do is not sell guns to 18 year olds and make it 21 years old same as alcohol to buy a firearm. A kid is a lot more mature from 18 to 21. His mind is not developed at 18 years old people's minds aren't developed until they're 25. They're not thinking rational and they don't think that anything's consequential.

Reply(34)
29
russell robbins
3d ago

Once again this has nothing to do with guns other than your corrupt government wants to do everything in their power to take them.from.you...

Reply(2)
29
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Florida: 10-year-old boy arrested for alleged text threatening mass shooting: 'sickening'

A 10-year-old fifth-grade Florida boy was arrested Saturday and charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting, according to police. When the juvenile suspect, a student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida, allegedly sent the threatening text, the School Threat Enforcement Team was immediately notified and began analytical research, police said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
