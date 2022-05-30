'I'm not the one that pulled the trigger': NRA board member responds to criticism

Related
Why card-carrying members are skipping this NRA gathering
The National Rifle Association annual meeting is taking place in Houston, across the state from the scene of the school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Here's why some politicians and musicians have pulled out of attending -- while other top Republicans will still have a presence.
A mother who was handcuffed outside the Texas school shooting later ran into the school and pulled her two children to safety: report
"The police were doing nothing," a mother of students at the Texas school where the shooting took place told WSJ. "They were just standing outside the fence."
Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions
A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
Woman Sneaks Into Donald Trump's NRA Speech To Show How Lax Security Is
The journalist says she was able to enter the room where Trump was holding a speech by walking in through an unlocked door past an officer, unchecked.
Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned
Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud
Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
Fact check: The Secret Service, not the NRA, is prohibiting attendees of Trump speech from carrying guns
Visitors to the NRA's annual conference can carry firearms, but the Secret Service is prohibiting firearms from a forum featuring Donald Trump.
NRA Man Claims Hammers Kill More Than Guns, Is Immediately Fact-Checked
The Good Liars' Jason Selvig confronted the man about his claim and quickly pulled out his phone to find data on murders in the U.S.
Trump digs at politicians who canceled NRA appearances: 'Got to show up'
Former President Donald Trump Friday took a dig at politicians who didn't show up to the NRA's convention in Houston, after multiple speakers canceled appearances at the event, held days after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "I'm honored to be here in the great state of Texas, with the...
Fox News host "goes rogue" — calls for gun control live on-air
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — an attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead — Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have been pushing a Democrats-want-to-take-your-guns narrative. But Fox News host Arthel Neville had a different tone when, on Sunday, May 29, she covered President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde and called for gun law reform.
Ted Cruz claims that the NRA 'stands up for your rights' just days after 21 people were shot and killed in a Texas elementary school massacre
Cruz said he would attend the NRA's event in Houston on Friday because "what Democrats and the press try to do" is "demonize the NRA."
Outspoken NRA Member Breaks With Gun Group Over Convention: 'Read the Room'
Former President Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz are expected to give speeches during the event, 3 days after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
SFGate
The NRA Country Concert Is Kaput
The NRA’s Grand Ole Night of Freedom Concert has been canceled. Country singer Jacob Bryant — the last man standing after six of the seven performers slated to perform pulled out of the show following the Uvalde school shooting — tweeted on Friday that “The show was canceled yesterday.”
The Onion blankets its entire front page with infamous anti-gun headline
Satirical newspaper The Onion published 21 identical headlines on mass shootings to make a point about gun control, following the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "'No way to prevent this' says only nation where this happens regularly" the headline reads on all 21 stories. While the headline remains the same across each story, they're all about a different mass shooting that has occurred in the US. Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe copy of each story remains nearly identical besides the number of victims and location with The Onion poking fun at the extremely serious...
Prankster crashes NRA conference and thanks leader Wayne LaPierre for his years of ‘thoughts and prayers’
At the National Rifle Association’s conference in Texas, a progressive delivered a passionate speech thanking the group’s leaders for his many “thoughts and prayers” – and not everyone got the joke.Despite numerous pleas to call the event off, the NRA held its annual meeting in Houston this past weekend, even as the state reels from a school shooting that left 21 dead in Uvalde. Somehow, Jason Selvig – who comprises one half of the prankster duo “The Good Liars” – managed to crash the event.During a part of the conference when NRA members directly spoke to the group’s CEO,...
Ted Cruz Got Angry And Stormed Out After Reporters Grilled Him About Gun Laws
The senator also called the US "the freest, most prosperous, safest country on Earth" after attending a vigil for the 19 children and 2 adults killed in the Uvalde mass shooting.
Donald Trump Jr. says guns aren't to blame for the Uvalde massacre as the gunman could also have killed 19 kids with a bat
Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday mocked people who would argue that guns are to blame for the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas.
Utah Piano Teacher Who ‘Cheered and Applauded When the Rioters Broke Through’ on Jan. 6 Sentenced More Harshly Than Former Cop Stepson-in-Law
A piano teacher from Utah who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on Wednesday afternoon. Janet Buhler, 56, pleaded guilty in January to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. That charge is a misdemeanor that carries a potential six-month jail sentence. As a result of her plea, the government agreed to drop four additional charges related to her participation in the pro-Donald Trump riot.
Ted Cruz Stops Interview Rather Than Answer Why America Has So Many Mass Shootings
“You know, I’m sorry you think American exceptionalism is awful. You’ve got your political agenda. God love you…” the Texas Republican told Sky News.
The NRA's Power is Waning. Opposition to New Gun Laws Isn't.
The grim drumbeat of mass shootings and the political stalemate over guns have obscured the decline of the gun-rights group's power
