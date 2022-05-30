ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'I'm not the one that pulled the trigger': NRA board member responds to criticism

 3 days ago

CNN's Jim Acosta presses Judge Phillip Journey, an NRA board member, on gun laws and the organization's priorities following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

