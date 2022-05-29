Pelosi's husband charged with DUI
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a collision Saturday night, law enforcement officials...www.cnn.com
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a collision Saturday night, law enforcement officials...www.cnn.com
prosecuting attorneys are just going to say,,we are dropping these charges, because we believe that we can not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt to secure a conviction,,you know,just like they do for all of the CONNECTED/DESERVING/ABOVE THE LAW ELITES,,Nationwide!!!
Bet he gets off with a slap on the wrist. I would drink more married to her 😜
As we all know if the Trump family got a DUI it would be the end of the world with excessive media covered
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 22