Public Safety

Pelosi's husband charged with DUI

By Diane Ruggiero, Lauren Fox
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a collision Saturday night, law enforcement officials...

Welcome to reality
2d ago

prosecuting attorneys are just going to say,,we are dropping these charges, because we believe that we can not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt to secure a conviction,,you know,just like they do for all of the CONNECTED/DESERVING/ABOVE THE LAW ELITES,,Nationwide!!!

Reply
8
Guest
2d ago

Bet he gets off with a slap on the wrist. I would drink more married to her 😜

Reply(1)
10
Chris Rowe
2d ago

As we all know if the Trump family got a DUI it would be the end of the world with excessive media covered

Reply
4
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
The Independent

Father ‘could have been saved’ from burning Tesla but electric doors wouldn’t open, lawsuit says

A father “could have been saved” from his crashed Tesla Model S but police were unable to get the electric doors open following a crash, a lawsuit has alleged. Omar Awan died when his Tesla vehicle crashed in Florida’s Broward County in February 2019, and police were unable to rescue him from the car.According to a lawsuit filed by his wife Liliana, Tesla was to blame for a “defective” design on the Model S, which allegedly stopped police and first responders from rescuing her husband. While Tesla denies the claims, the police report filed by an officer for the Davie...
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi's husband was leaving a dinner party at a friend's house when he got into a car accident and was arrested for DUI, attorney says

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul had been at a dinner party hosted by a friend on Saturday night and was driving a short distance home when he crashed, it emerged on Monday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was driving his Porsche and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals.
The Independent

Eerie videos of Salvador Ramos surface as gunman threatened rapes on social media app

Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...
CNN

CNN confronts Chief Pete Arredondo. See the interaction

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz confronts Pedro “Pete” Arredondo, the embattled Uvalde school district police chief who led the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, on the Texas DPS director’s allegations that Arredondo has been uncooperative in the investigation.
CNN

Hear apparent dispatch audio informing officers that a child is calling 911

CNN has obtained dispatch audio informing officers on the scene of the Uvalde shooting that a child is calling 911 from a classroom advising that the gunman is in a room “full of victims.” CNN has not been able to independently confirm this video and audio. At what point this call was taken within the 78 minutes of the shooting is unknown.
