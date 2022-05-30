Suspect caught after child killed in Pittsburgh drive-by

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 1-year-old child was killed by gunfire in an apparent drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.

Londell Falconer

UPDATE: Pittsburgh police announced they have arrested a suspect in the shooting. 26-year-old Londell Falconer has been charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-month-old De’Avery Thomas.

The original story can be read below.

Officers were called shortly to an intersection not far from the PPG Place ice skating rink and Market Square shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on a report that an infant had been shot. Shortly afterward, there were “numerous 911 calls for shots fired in the area,” Cmdr. Christyn Zett told reporters.

Zett said the child was pronounced dead at the scene. She said the child’s mother was present but it’s unclear who else was there and whether there was any connection between the shooter and the child. Police didn’t immediately release a description or talk about the evidence found, although several shell casings were visible.

