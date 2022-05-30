ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Suspect caught after child killed in Pittsburgh drive-by

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 1-year-old child was killed by gunfire in an apparent drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh, police said.

Londell Falconer

UPDATE: Pittsburgh police announced they have arrested a suspect in the shooting. 26-year-old Londell Falconer has been charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-month-old De’Avery Thomas.

Officers were called shortly to an intersection not far from the PPG Place ice skating rink and Market Square shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on a report that an infant had been shot. Shortly afterward, there were “numerous 911 calls for shots fired in the area,” Cmdr. Christyn Zett told reporters.

Zett said the child was pronounced dead at the scene. She said the child’s mother was present but it’s unclear who else was there and whether there was any connection between the shooter and the child. Police didn’t immediately release a description or talk about the evidence found, although several shell casings were visible.

Altoona woman armed with stun gun, knife arrested

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly attacking a man while dual-wielding a stun gun and knife Antonella Hairston, 30, was charged after police said she chased a man around an apartment, with a knife and stun gun, located on 4th Avenue after the two began arguing. On June 1, […]
ALTOONA, PA
Somerset Co. church burglar broke window, made hot chocolate: Police

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a church through a basement window and then made coffee and hot chocolate before leaving. The break-in happened at Harnedsville United Methodist Church in Confluence just after 12:30 a.m. Monday night into Tuesday morning, May 30. It’s reported by state police […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
‘Step-mother’ charged with killing 3-year-old in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman faces homicide charges after state police say a 3-year-old choked on baby wipes. Chelsea Cooley, 31, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other related felonies after the child, who she referred to as her ‘step-son,’ died from choking on wipes, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Arrest made in near-deadly Altoona stabbing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attempted murder charges have been filed and a woman has been arrested for a stabbing that took place at Logan Hills apartment complex that almost killed a woman. On Memorial Day, an Altoona woman was stabbed in the abdomen three different times and once in the arm, a wound the nurses […]
ALTOONA, PA
Accused child rapist faces 150 felony charges in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–A Mahaffney man accused of raping a girl since she was eight years old is facing 150 felony charges, according to police. In an interview at the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department on May 6, the alleged victim said that Douglas Poole, 50, currently in the Jefferson County prison, started to abuse her when […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
2 teens in stolen car arrested after Altoona high-speed chase

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car through Altoona led police to two teens that are alleged suspects for stabbing a person and stealing their car in Rochester, New York the day before. Zavion Little, 16, and Adam Levert, 17, both of Rochester, NY, were taken into custody on May 28, […]
ALTOONA, PA
UPDATE: Police locate missing Altoona children

UPDATE: According to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page, the missing children were safely located. ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is looking for two missing children. Brayden and Becca Helsel, 9 and 12 years old respectfully, did not get on the transportation van to school this morning. Police are looking for the […]
ALTOONA, PA
