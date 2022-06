The person who died Sunday night at the public boat launch on Eagle Lake has been identified as a Vicksburg woman. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey, who responded to the scene, identified the woman as 49-year-old Monica Lynn Thomas. Huskey said an autopsy will determine Thomas’s official cause of death, but that she was found in the water at Eagle Lake prior to being brought to the boat landing and Vicksburg Warren 911 being called a little after 10 p.m.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO