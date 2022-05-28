ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Rattlers season came to an end in SWAC Semi-final

famuathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Florida A&M Baseball's 2021-22 season has come to an end, losing to Southern 10-2 in the SWAC semi-final game at Regions Field Saturday evening. This was the third...

famuathletics.com

Comments / 0

famuathletics.com

Three Rattlers named to SWAC All-Tournament Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its All-Tournament Team Sunday evening. Ty Hanchey, Jared Weber, and LJ Bryant were named to the All-Tournament Team for their performances in the 2022 SWAC Tournament. Ty was the Rattlers top performer in the tournament driving in seven runs, three doubles, two...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Stillman College adding three new sports this fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Major developments in the sports department at Stillman College! Three new sports are coming and they’ll debut this fall. We’ll go down the list. The new programs will be women’s volleyball and bowling for men and women. Stillman currently has men and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, cross-country and track.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #15

OT Bless Harris (Lamar/UCF Knights) committed 11/14. OC Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin Badgers) committed 12/16. WR Johnny Wilson (Arizona State Sun Devils) committed 12/23. CB Greedy Vance (Louisville Cardinals) committed 12/28. WR Deuce Spann (Illinois Fighting Illini) committed 1/1/22. LB Tatum Bethune (UCF) committed 1/4/22. DE Jared Verse (Albany) committed 1/7/22.
FLORIDA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Watch Alabama’s summer enrollees move in on campus

The summer enrollees have arrived on campus at the University of Alabama. Alabama signed 24 student-athletes in its recent freshmen class, and thirteen enrolled in the spring. The final 11 names include Emmanuel Henderson, Elijah Prichett, Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice, Shazz Preston, Antonio Kite, Earl Little Jr., Danny Lewis Jr., Amari Niblack, Jake Pope, and Isaiah Hastings arrived on Sunday. All the freshmen will stay in Bryant Hall, which is traditional for athletes. Alabama’s social media profile released a video of the freshmen class moving in.
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

Coaches, administrators earn AHSAA ‘Making a Difference Award’

The Alabama High School Athletic Association and Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association have selected seven coaches and administrators as recipients of the 2022 Making a Difference Award. One winner was named for each of the AHSAA’s seven classes from approximately 40 nominees received from schools, support organizations...
ALABAMA STATE
WJHG-TV

Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County locals and tourists who didn’t want to make the trip to the beach filled Jackson Blue Springs Monday. “I’m actually from Jacksonville, Florida,” Ryan Rose said. “I decided to come down for Memorial Weekend, I was going to go to Panama City but figured there might be a lot of people out there.”
wvtm13.com

Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama man thankful to be alive after girlfriend rams semitruck into his mobile home

PIEDMONT, Ala. — In east Alabama, a woman is accused of running an 18-wheeler into her boyfriend's mobile home. The alleged victim tells the story in the video above. According to the Piedmont Police Department, 56-year-old Rhonda Young is charged with attempted murder and two counts of first-degree attempted assault after driving her International commercial truck into her boyfriend's mobile home on Piedmont Cutoff Road.
PIEDMONT, AL
105.1 The Block

The Most Expensive Home on Alabama’s Lay Lake is a Complete Masterpiece

Take a moment to enjoy the beautiful views of Lay Lake in Alabama with this enormous home. It’s situated on 8.6 acres with incredible views of a pristine landscape. Lay Lake’s most expensive home has 4 bedrooms and 7 baths and is loaded with tons of fun amenities. This lake home is listed by Matt Robinson & Sherry Best with Ray & Poynor Properties.
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL

